St Kitts and Nevis to host Food Court Challenge TV show

St Kitts and Nevis: The Food Court Challenge TV Show has invited the applications of all culinary maestros of St Kitts and Nevis as the last date for submission is November 28, 2023. At Bird Rock Food Court, the food vendors will get ideas to launch their venture.

Hosting in collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the TV show will provide lifetime opportunities to entrepreneurs looking for their ventures in the food industry. The show will offer a rent-free spot at Bird Rock Food Court.

As per the ministry, the event is all about culinary magic and new experiences in the food industry. The participants will have to submit their entries and let their flavours shine.

The show is a high-stakes culinary showdown and business accelerator where seasoned food entrepreneurs can put their skills to the test. The contestants will get the rent-free space for three months.

It will also provide the contestants with a chance to score a whopping XCD$10,000 grand prize investment. The accelerator package will include Coaching, Branding and Financial Consultations.

Here’s what contestants need to launch their tasty venture in a new location:

A snazzy 1-page business bio, complete with menu options and drool-worthy food photos

Approved Small Business Status to prove their points.

Valid Food Handler’s Permit to keep the health inspectors happy

A brief but punchy outline explaining why this new location is just what their business needs.

The Ministry of Small Business said that TV Show will enhance the confidence among the local business owners. It will make them explore new ways and techniques to expand their venture at new stages of development.

Small business owners who offer exceptional food experience and culinary adventure will get a proper platform for their talents. The young minds will also get the opportunity to unleash their creativity and share their vision for future businesses.

The Food Court Challenge TV show will enhance entrepreneurs and small-medium enterprises.

