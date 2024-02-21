St Kitts and Nevis to host CONCACAF U20 group stage matches  

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host “CONCACAF Under 20 Championship Official Group Stage” matches from February 23 to 28, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host “CONCACAF Under 20 Championship Official Group Stage” matches from February 23 to 28, 2024. The matches of Groups E and F will take place at the SKNFA Technical Centre, making teams qualify for other rounds.

The admission fee for entry at the stadium will be XCD15.00. The fixtures of the group stage matches have also been unveiled.

The teams will play against each other in the different matches and the winners of the games will advance to the next stage of the CONCACAF league. The matches will be held with a day gap as the Group E matches will start on February 24, 2024, and the Group F matches will start on February 25, 2024.

The first match will be held between Haiti and Cayman on Friday, February 23, 2024. The match will start at 4:00 pm. The second match of the day will be held between Puerto Rico and St Kitts and Nevis. The match will start at 7:00 pm. All these matches will be part of the Group E.

The second day of the Group E fixtures will feature two matches. The first match will be held between Cayman and Puerto Rico at 4:00 pm and the second match will be held between St Kitts and Nevis and Haiti at 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The third day of the matches of Group E will be held between Haiti and Puerto Rico at 4:00 pm. The second match of the day will be held between St Kitts and Nevis and Cayman at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

For the Group F Fixtures, the first match will be held between Bermuda and Grenada at 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The second match of the day will be held between Jamaica and Martinique at 7:00 pm.

The two matches of the Group F will again be held on Monday, February 26, 2024. The first match of the day will be held between Martinique and Bermuda at 4:00 pm. The second match of the day will be held between Grenada and Jamaica at 7:00 pm.

The third day of Group F will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The first match of the day will be held between Grenada and Martinique at 4:00 pm and the second match of the day will be held between Jamaica and Bermuda at 7:00 pm.