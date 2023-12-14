St Kitts and Nevis to host Christmas Camps for youth during holidays

Know here full details of Christmas Camps and activities which will be held from December 13 to 22, 2023 at St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The lineup of Christmas Camps and activities for the youth of St Kitts and Nevis have been unveiled. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the events will commence on December 13, 2023, and run through December 25, 2023.

In order to engage youth during the holiday break, the Ministry said that the activities will feature arts and crafts, games, entertainment, music, food, and a chance to win huge cash prizes.

Christmas Camps

A plus Solutionz

The event for kids between the ages of 3-14 will run from December 11 to 22, 2023 at Basseterre High School, St Kitts. The entry fee for the event is $12.0 and will be held from Monday to Friday.

The activities will include arts and crafts, drama/dance, baking/cooking, storytelling, embroidery making, ornaments, and fun splash.

Knowledge Transfer ICH Camp

The camp for Christmas will feature actors, clowns, Moko Jumbies, Mummies, String Band, and Herbal Remedies from December 13 to 15, 2023. The residents of St Kitts and Nevis between the ages of 8 to 16 are invited to participate in the camp from 9: 00 am to 2: 30 pm daily at the Department of Creative Economy office.

French Christmas Camp

The camp will be organized for the kids between the ages of 8 to 14 years old at the Alliance Française, 1 Orchid Street, Greenland. The event will feature one hour of French class/day, fun cultural and creative activities, outdoor excursion from December 19 to 12, 2023. The students will also be provided lunch.

The entry ticket for three days will cost EC150.

The camp will start at 9 am daily and run through 3: 30 pm.

Face-to-Face Baking Class

The event will be held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Christmas holiday season for children between the ages of 6 to 13 years. Registration has started and people can register their children for the entry at department’s office.

On Saturdays, the class will start at 10 am and finish at noon. On the other, the time for Sunday class will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Christmas Camp

The Christmas Camp will be organized by Montessori Children’s School of St Kitts and Nevis from December 13 to 22, 2023. The children between 18 months- 9 years are allowed to take part in the event for an unforgettable experience filled with exciting activities such as crafts, face painting, cooking, bouncing castle, and dancing.

The registration fee for the entire week will be XCD $200.00. The event will start at 8: 00 am and run through 4: 00 pm daily.

Further, the Christmas Camp will also be hosted by the Manager and member of Pandoras of Nevis from December 11 to 22, 2023 at Shadwell Gardens Development. The fee for the weekly camp is $175. The children between the ages of 5 to 12 years will be the participants of the camp.