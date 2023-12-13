St Kitts and Nevis to host Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival is hosting the Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals taking place on Thursday 14th December 2023

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival is hosting the Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The event is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM.

The Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals will be held at No Rush Bar, Port Zante, and entry is free of cost. Sixteen senior Calypsonians will perform in two rounds, and the qualifiers will move on to the finals of the event.

The points earned by the 16 participating Calypsonians are as follows:

Issa Kamal – 444 points

Hollywood – 414 points

Mighty Godfrey – 413 points

King Socrates – 412 points

Lady Diva – 402 points

Mighty Pat – 401 points

Lady Composer – 401 points

Green Tea – 382 points

Queen Singing Jackie – 379 points

De Mighty Watch You Back – 376 points

Invincible – 376 points

Isour Sop – 373 points

Baker – 373 points

Mighty Freddy – 371 points

King Craig – 370 points

Nutsy – 365 points

The official opening of Sugar Mas 52 – Secrets of Paradise is taking place on Friday, December 15, 2023. The Opening Parade will commence at 3:00 PM starting at Newtown Fisheries Complex, and the Opening Ceremony will be held at Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 6:00 PM. The Sugar Mas 52 carnival events will run from December 15, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

The results of The Cable & Green House Band Junior Calypso Monarch Competition, held at the Marriott Resort for Junior Calypsonians on Sunday, December 10, 2023, have also been declared. The winners are:

Primary competition:

2nd runner-up: Prince Khi with 332 points

1st runner-up: Lady Faith with 334 points

Winner Mighty: Zen with 390 points

Secondary competition: