St Kitts and Nevis to host Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival is hosting the Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The event is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM.
The Carib Senior Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals will be held at No Rush Bar, Port Zante, and entry is free of cost. Sixteen senior Calypsonians will perform in two rounds, and the qualifiers will move on to the finals of the event.
The points earned by the 16 participating Calypsonians are as follows:
- Issa Kamal – 444 points
- Hollywood – 414 points
- Mighty Godfrey – 413 points
- King Socrates – 412 points
- Lady Diva – 402 points
- Mighty Pat – 401 points
- Lady Composer – 401 points
- Green Tea – 382 points
- Queen Singing Jackie – 379 points
- De Mighty Watch You Back – 376 points
- Invincible – 376 points
- Isour Sop – 373 points
- Baker – 373 points
- Mighty Freddy – 371 points
- King Craig – 370 points
- Nutsy – 365 points
The official opening of Sugar Mas 52 – Secrets of Paradise is taking place on Friday, December 15, 2023. The Opening Parade will commence at 3:00 PM starting at Newtown Fisheries Complex, and the Opening Ceremony will be held at Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 6:00 PM. The Sugar Mas 52 carnival events will run from December 15, 2023, to January 2, 2024.
The results of The Cable & Green House Band Junior Calypso Monarch Competition, held at the Marriott Resort for Junior Calypsonians on Sunday, December 10, 2023, have also been declared. The winners are:
Primary competition:
- 2nd runner-up: Prince Khi with 332 points
- 1st runner-up: Lady Faith with 334 points
- Winner Mighty: Zen with 390 points
Secondary competition:
- 2nd runner-up: Princess Neveah with 396 points
- 1st runner-up: Mighty J with 404 points
- Winner: Star Boy Nicolas with 428 points