St Kitts and Nevis: Technicians from Puerto Rico upgrading anesthesiology equipment at JNF

St Kitts and Nevis: The medical technicians from Puerto Rico have currently been upgrading the anesthesiology equipment at JNF General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses and said that the work continues to enhance the general hospital.

He also lauded the technicians from Puerto Rico and said that their hard work has been showing positive signs of progress. JNF General Hospital is known as the best in St Kitts and Nevis due to its high-quality healthcare services to the citizens.

PM Drew extended gratitude to these technicians for their hard work and said,” We continue to upgrade our general hospital. As the Minister of Health, I thank the medical technicians from Puerto Rico who are currently upgrading our anesthesiology equipment at JNF General Hospital.”

He added that the government of St Kitts and Nevis is on its way to accreditation of JNF which will be further counted among the best.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has been paying significant attention to the upliftment of the health quality in the JNF General Hospital. PM Drew said that their sustainability agendas also consisted of the growth of the health sector which is associated with the hospital.

Recently, 23 children from St Kitts and Nevis received pediatric orthopedic medical care which was hosted at the JNF General Hospital. The clinic also provided specialized physical therapy programs and specific medical equipment to assist children who are in need.

Earlier, the hospital also welcomed Mary Miller Sallah who is a distinguished professional with 14 years of experience in health operations. She met with the health administration and key health sector stakeholders of St Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting also focused on a series of discussions such as identifying gaps, setting timelines, and outlining the necessary steps and opportunities. Her meetings also marked the long-term collaboration with the health officials of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance the quality health care and benefit wider community.