St Kitts and Nevis should work together to uplift citizens: PM Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew urged St Kitts and Nevis to work together for the benefit of the people. Speaking during the Cabinet Meeting in Nevis, he said both the island nations should work together, and one of the major things for the collaboration will be geothermal.

During his speech, he called the people of St Kitts and Nevis “one people” and said the work should be done irrespective of the political differences. He said that a child in St Kitts would have the same opportunity as a child in Nevis, and the government would make sure to do so.

Talking about the geothermal project, the resources of Nevis will be used for the project as these will serve all the people of St Kitts and Nevis. He also had a discussion with the Minister of Energy this week, who gave him an update and said that they are moving steadily on the path.

He called it “a revolutionary move” and added, ”We have decided that St Kitts and Nevis will move together on this resource to benefit and transform us as a Federation. A child in Nevis will have the same opportunity as a child in St Kitts, and so we want to embark on a number of these initiatives where we can collaborate and make sure that the benefits come to both the people in the country.”

Touching on several issues, Prime Minister Drew added that the people in Nevis come to St Kitts for dialysis as the island has the facility to accommodate them. Besides this, the people of St Kitts and Nevis can come to Nevis for one of the most up-to-date CT scan facilities.

He further added that the Nevis Island Administration has its own way forward, and they respect that and look for opportunities where there is space to work together.

He added, ”We are here to work together as far as possible for the benefit of all of our people. I believe that St Kitts and Nevis is one country; there is much space for either to survive independently, especially when we see regions of the world coming closer and together.”

PM Drew also asserted that there is a need for constitutional reform to see where the areas are that they can to make sure that they pull the two islands more closely together to work more tightly together again to benefit all of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

He noted that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been working to reach decisions or to make decisions to benefit both islands to benefit the Federation. He further extended gratitude to all of the people for joining us and said that the country will long live and become stronger, better, not just in this time, but for the upcoming generations.