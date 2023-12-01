St Kitts and Nevis: Rock the Runway to feature local fashion designers

Rock the Runway is all set to take place in St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Ramada Hotel

St Kitts and Nevis: Rock the Runway is all set to take place in St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Ramada Hotel. The event is part of the pre-activities of the Sugar Mas 52, featuring the participation of the local fashion designers.

The event will make the people immerse themselves in a fashion extravaganza with the participation of the designs of local talents. Rock the Runway will serve as the perfect platform where style takes centre stage.

The fee for an entry ticket is $30.00 or $20 via the Dcash App.

The local fashion designers will be:

Elle Coutre

Gems Fashion

Brown Sugar

Dale

Vaughn Anslyn

Caribelle Batik

Mani Docape

Zurd and others

Sugar Mas 52 is all set to stage in St Kitts and Nevis in December 2023. It will feature a blend of culture, art and entertainment. The pre-activities will also include several events, such as Soca Monarch and Power Soca Monarch Eliminations.

St Kitts and Nevis is also gearing up for the upcoming pre-activities for Sugar Mas 52. It will include:

SKELEC Power Soca Monarch

The Soca Monarch will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 pm. The event will feature the participation of the contestants for the final round. They will showcase their skills and talents in different rounds and pave their path to the final.

The Soca Monarch serves as the stage for the great showcase of the talents and skills of the performers in different industries, such as dancing, music and acting.

The event will be held at Champions Bar, Port Zante. Admission to the event is free.

Senior Calypso Monarch

The event will be sponsored by Carib Brewery and take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 and Sunday, December 3, 2023. The first elimination will be held on Saturday and the second one will be heold on Sunday. The admission fees for the event is $20 and the performance will be given by Sprat Net.

