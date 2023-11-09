St Kitts and Nevis Primary School Football: Newton Ground wins match on third day

Newton Ground Primary secured victory in the third-day match of the St Kitts-Nevis National Bank Primary School Football Competition

St Kitts and Nevis: Newton Ground Primary secured victory in the third-day match of the St Kitts-Nevis National Bank Primary School Football Competition. The team defeated Edgar T Morris Primary 3-1. The match was held at Warner Park.

Warner Park

Newton Ground Primary’s Tyrique Richardson netted twice and Aden Prentice scored once. Nyary Harris scored the lone goal for Edgar T Morris Primary

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Tyrique Richardson – Newton Ground Primary

Cayon Primary and Dr. William Connor Primary played to a 2-2 draw. Andre Flahraty and Judah Prince were the goal scorers for Cayon Primary. Dr. William Connor Primary’s goals came from Kimian Amory and an own goal scored by Cayon Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Andre Flahraty – Cayon Primary

Bronte Welsh Primary and George Moody Stuart Primary played to a 1-1 draw. Tajahnai Henry scored for Bronte Welsh and Dwaaiquan Williams for George Moody.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jaleel Hazel – George Moody Stuart Primary

Beach Allen Primary won 5-0 over St. Pauls Primary. Alijah Mitchum scored a hattrick and one each from Dequanj Lawrence and Ianjay Blake.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Alijah Mitchum – Beach Allen Primary

In Dieppe Bay

Dieppe Bay Primary edged Irishtown Primary 2-1. Marcus Warner and Jayveon Bradshaw netted for Dieppe Bay Primary. Annel Archibald scored the goal for Irishtown Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Marcus Warner – Dieppe Bay Primary

In Verchilds

Tucker Clarke Primary defeated Violet Petty Primary 10 nil. Antonio Prescott scored four goals, Atale Walters had a hattrick, Valjay Dominguez, Shayquan Allen and Faheem Cave scoring one goal each for Tucker Clarke Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Antonio Prescott

Tyrell Willaims Primary won 8-0 over Saddlers Primary. Jahmarri Lewis scored four goals while Jo’Syah Drew and Kurt Finch scored 2 goals each.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jahmarri Lewis – Tyrell Williams Primary

In St. Peters

Deane Glasford Primary and Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School played to an entertaining 2-2 draw. Troy Shiwamber and Kejon Browne scored for Deane Glasford Primary. Maurice Hillier goals came from Keivon Simmonds and Cakmari Williams.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Cakmari Williams – Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School

Sandy Point Primary defeated ICCS 6-0. Jamalje French and Jarell Bowry both scored hattricks.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jamalje French – Sandy Point Primary.

Day 4 matches – Wednesday 08th November, 2023

George Moody Stuart Primary vs Irishtown Primary in Boyds at 3:30pm

Bronte Welsh Primary vs Dr. William Connor Primary in Boyds at 4:30pm

Cayon Primary vs Dieppe Bay Primary / Deane Glasford Primary vs Edgar T Morris Primary in St. Pauls at 3:30pm

Pauls Primary vs Newton Ground Primary / Tyrell Williams vs Joshua O Williams Primary in St. Pauls at 4:30pm

Beach Allen Primary vs Maurice Hillier Memorial at 3;30pm in Warner Park

Sandy Point Primary vs Tucker Clarke Primary at 4:30pm at warner Park

