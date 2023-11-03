St Kitts and Nevis Primary School Football: Cayon Primary wins match

St Kitts and Nevis: Cayon Primary School secured victory in the second day match of St Kitts- Nevis National Bank Primary Schools Football Competition. The second day matches were held on November 2, 2023 at Warner Park.

The team has defeated George Moody Staur with 4-0.

The St. Kitts Nevis National Bank Primary Schools Match Day 2 brought incredible action and talent to the field. Here are the results:

At Warner Park:

Cayon Primary defeated George Moody Stuart 4-0. Dantrie Morgan and Lloquerte O’Donoghue scored 2 goals each for Cayon.

Angostura Chill Player of the match – Dantrie Morgan – Cayon Primary

Beach Allen Primary won 6-2 over Newton Ground Primary. Alijah Mitcham registered a hat trick, Dijoun Burge scored 2 goals and Ianjay Powell one goal for Beach Allen Primary. Aden Prentice and Tyrique Richardson both scored one goal each for Newton Ground Primary

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Alijah Mitcham – Beach Allen Primary

3.Edgar T Morris Primary edged Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School 2-1. Kadeem Richardson and J’Shawn Phipps scored goals for Edgar T Morris. Dequan Springer scored the lone goal for Maurice Hillier.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Nyray Henry – Edgar T Morris Primary

St. Pauls Primary and Deane Glasford Primary played to a 3-3 draw. Kenver Francis scored 2 goals and Ryan Harris scored one for St. Pauls Primary. Deane Glasford’s Primary Jaden Martin scored 2 goals and Troy Shiwamber one goal.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jade Martin – Deane Glasford Primary

In Molineaux

Joshua O Williams Primary defeated Saddlers Primary 6-1. Johvon Monzac’s 5 goals and one from Raheem Duncan clinched the victory for Joshua O Williams Primary. Desrian Williams scored the lone goal for saddlers Primary

At Warner Park

Basseterre High School defeated Saddlers Secondary School 3-1.

Niquan Allen scored two goals and Akanye Samuel-Francis goal were enough to secure BHS first win in the competition. Saddlers Secondary School’s goal came from Kalonje Carey.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match-Omari Morris of BHS

Washington Archibald High and Cayon High played to a 1-1 draw. Kisaviae Williams netted for WAHS. Tenron Henry’s equalizer for Cayon High enabled shared points.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match-Kisaviae Williams of WAHS

At the Gardens Sports Complex

Charles E Mills Secondary School sealed the victory of Gingerland Secondary 4-1. Adondre Eddy netted twice and got support from T’Quan Liddie and Vancelle Douglas. Gingerland Secondary lone goal was scored by TeQuan Hollingsworth.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match-Adondre Eddy of CEMSS

Over in Nevis at the Mondo Track Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College defeated Charlestown Secondary 8-1. Devaughn Mills recorded a hat trick, Zahmai Greene netted twice and one goal each came from Shamar Powell, Dane Weston and Shamar Burke. Leon Thompson scored the lone goal for Charlestown Secondary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match-Devaughn Mills-CFBC