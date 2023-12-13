St Kitts and Nevis participates in Roundtable Youth Dialogue at COP28

During COP 28, a delegation of young individuals engaged in a roundtable Youth Dialogue from St Kitts and Nevis on December 6, 2023. The event took place at the SKN Country Pavilion Expo City, Dubai.

The roundtable conversation was essentially an informal discussion to expand on sustainability talks. They delved into the multifaceted nature of sustainability and how the amplification of youth partnerships can propel our Federation’s efforts on both micro and macro scales.

The discussion witnessed the youth’s spotlight on sustainability and climate action by centering youth voices in the sustainability transition.

The key focuses were:

Amplifying youth partnerships Redefining industry and entrepreneurship in a sustainable island. Mental health in a sustainable island state.

The Youth Delegation from St Kitts and Nevis comprised the following individuals:

Ms. Jazzee Connor

“As the Caribbean unites to confront the challenges of climate change, there is a strong call for youth to take the lead in securing a sustainable future – theirs to inherit. Hence, in my role as the youth representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis at COP28, I am driven to champion the inclusion of youth from Small Island Developing States in shaping climate-centric policy decisions,” says Ms. Jazzee Connor.

Ms. Denaula Laplace

“A key element in St Kitts and Nevis’ pursuit of a sustainable island is using youth involvement and partnership as a propulsion tool. COP28 offers the perfect opportunity to advance such transformative youth collaboration. My priority on the ground is to intentionally engage youth networks, focusing on the technical areas where youth activism, climate action, and the holistic implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) intersect,” says Denaula Laplace.

Mr. Ryan Phillip

“At COP 28, I am committed to actively engaging in adaptation and finance negotiations, as I acknowledge the pivotal role of these discussions in providing essential support for small island developing states. My plan also includes speaking at several side-events to shed light on the unique challenges faced by SIDS and advocate for increased youth participation in climate discussions,” says Mr. Ryan Phillip.

Ms. Kezzia Daniel

“Representing the Ministry of Environment, climate action, etc., at COP 28 means focusing on the matters desperately affecting small island developing states. I aim to engage with fellow youth from across the regions and the world to manifest sustainable and lasting solutions that can be integrated into our national systems,” says Ms. Kezzia Daniel.

Mrs. Tricia Greaux-King

“As a Marine Biologist and Climate Justice Advocate, my purpose at COP28, supported by the Global Fund for Women, will align with supporting collective action to reduce the impacts of climate change and explore mechanisms for growth opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis, implementing principles of a sustainable and resilient ocean-based economy,” says Tricia Greaux-King.

Mr. Connor Greaux-Taylor

“Representing Grogenics SKN, a small-scale business working on innovative climate solutions in St Kitts and Nevis, I am here at COP 28 to showcase my work in Sargassum management, landfill avoidance, and organic composting. I was chosen by UNICEF as a model climate innovator through their UNICEF #Innovation30 Campaign,” says Connor Greaux-Taylor.

Ms. Kerese Elliott

“COP 28 allows for a holistic approach to be taken towards climate justice. Therefore, my task here would be to bring awareness to sustainable fashion while receiving key takeaways from other sectors. My take on climate change is unique but can be adopted by anyone, and the consensus at COP 28 is that more awareness is needed about sustainable fashion and climate justice as a whole,” says Kerese Elliott.