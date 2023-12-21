St Kitts and Nevis: New Apron, taxiways unveiled at RLB In’tl Airport

The new Apron and taxiways at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport were unveiled by the government of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: The new Apron and taxiways at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport were unveiled by the government of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The project was aimed at rectifying severe cracks on the Apron and connecting commercial taxiways to a number of stakeholders.

This newly resurfaced Apron is set to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the RLB International Airport. It will also ensure a smoother experience for their partners in the airline industry and their valued passengers.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, attended the unveiling ceremony and expressed pleasure with the new advancement. He said that the major accomplishment would bear bountiful fruits for the economy.

He added that St Kitts and Nevis is moving steadfastly in the thrust towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.

PM Drew expressed pride to see continued expansion in their service to the people of the nation and the world. He said,”St Kitts and Nevis is open to the world, and the resurfacing of the taxiways at the RLB International Airport is an indication of our advancement and readiness to be a major contender in the travel industry.”

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) held a ceremony this afternoon (December 20) to unveil the completed resurfacing work at the airport.

Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis– Geoffrey Hanley, also extended wishes to the country on occasion. He said that the new Apron would enhance the safety of the passengers and drive the economic prospects of the country.

He also extended wishes to Marsha Henderson- Minister of Tourism, and her team for their excellent work in advancing this project

Today’s ceremony, held on the airport tarmac, was attended by Government Ministers led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson, as well as officials from SCASPA and the Ministry of Tourism.

SCARPA anticipates that the resurfaced Apron would “enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the RLB International Airport” while ensuring a smoother experience for its partners in the airline industry.