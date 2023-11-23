St Kitts and Nevis: Jones Group Open Football started, know results

Different teams from different zones and schools have participated in the competition and will showcase their performance throughout the tournament

St Kitts and Nevis: Jones Group Limited Schools Open Football Competition has started in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday, November 20, 2023. The competition featured the staging of four matches in different venues in the country.

Different teams from different zones and schools have participated in the competition and will showcase their performance throughout the tournament.

St Kitts Department of Sports shared the highlights of the matches and announced the results from the venues, including Verchilds, Warner Park and the stadium in Nevis.

Here are the highlights of the JONES GROUP LIMITED SCHOOLS OPEN FOOTBALL

In Verchilds

At Verchilds stadium, the St Kitts Department of Sports hosted two matches between four different schools.

The first match was held between Saddlers Secondary School and Charles E Mills Secondary School. The former defeated Charles E Mills Secondary with 2-1. Shamar Matthew scored both goals for Saddlers Secondary. Diondre Eddy scored the lone goal for Charles E Mills Secondary.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Shamar Matthew – Saddlers Secondary

In the second match, Basseterre High School won over home team Verchilds High School with 2- nil. NIquan Allen and Akanye Samuel-Francis were the goalscorer for Basseterre High School.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Ashon Maynard – Basseterre High School

At Warner Park

At Warner Park, the St Kitts Department of Sports hosted one match between Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and Washington Archibald High School.

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College won 4-0 over Washington Archibald High School. Dane Weston, Dequan Joseph, Lebron Edwards and Devaughn Mills all scored one goal each for CBFC.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match was presented to Lebron Edwards – CBFC

In Nevis

One match was held in the stadium of Nevis. Gingerland Secondary School defeated AVEC 3-2. Gquann Barry, Anthony Stephens and Justin Williams all scored for Gingerland Secondary. AVEC’s goals came from Denny Dasent and Leon James.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Anthony Stephens – Gingerland Secondary School

