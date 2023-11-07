St Kitts and Nevis hosts WIPO meeting

St Kitts and Nevis hosted the WIPO meeting on intellectual property on 6th November 2023.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis hosted the Inaugural World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) ministerial level of meeting on intellectual property for Caribbean countries at Park Hyatt, St Kitts on November 6th 2023

The meeting was organised by WIPO in collaboration with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis that saw the attendance of prominent international and regional figures in intellectual property including senior Government Representatives, representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

These meetings signify Caribbean’s active participation within the worldwide intellectual property. These esteemed delegates engaged in discussions that covered a wide range of topics vital to the Caribbean region.

It primary focus was aimed at “translating Caribbean innovation and creativity into sustainable economic prosperity”.

The meeting featured remarks by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin was presiding over the event.

Prime minister Drew of St Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed the delegates. He celebrated the Caribbean’s abundant “culture, talent, and innovation.”

Speaking to ministers and high-ranking officials from the Caribbean Prime Minister Terrance Drew addressed the critical importance of intellectual property as a cornerstone for regional prosperity.

He also expressed the needs of gaps that needs to be looked through legislative actions, public education and other interventions that hinders the success in creativity and innovation-based industries. He highlighted intellectual property as a catalyst for innovation.

Dr. Drew appreciated WIPO for the “focused and high-level approach” to the region’s development.

He added that the meetings indicate the stellar support and commitment of WIPO to stand with the Caribbean countries in its aim towards sustainable development. It also indicates the nations efforts in supporting trade, creativity, innovation, and regional development.

He acknowledged the significant role of nations creative economy and sports industries in propelling the sustainable development forward. Prime Minister appreciated the people of Caribbean for achieving success and making mark all over the world.

He proudly referred to the recent establishment of ministry dedicated to creative economy and support to signify the nations commitment to these sectors and dedication to diversify the economy by encouraging the local creators, entrepreneurs, and sportspersons.

He informed that the Caribbean ministers and permanent secretaries will implement policies crafted by the heads for a lead towards sustainable region.

Prime minister has shown delight in collaborating with WIPO to unlock the true economic value of the sports sector.

The prime minister ensured that the government would keep investing in education and trainings that will lead to a globalized world. He added by saying that the government aims to create a legal framework that will result in ensuring fair compensation, protecting the rights of creator and uphold the integrity of intellectual property.

Honouring the delegates, the Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dame Marcella Liburd hosted a Cocktail Reception at Government House