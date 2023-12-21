St Kitts and Nevis hosts Semi finals of Atiba Harris U-15 league, check results

The results for semi-finals of Atiba Harris U-15 league held on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at SKNFA Technical Center were announced

The results for the semi-finals of Atiba Harris U-15 league held on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at SKNFA Technical Center were announced.

The first semi-final match was conducted between Bath United and Cayon at 6:00Pm. Bath United won the match against Cayon with a score of 2-1.

The second match was held between Village Superstars and St. Peters FC at 7:30PM. St Peters defeated Village Superstars with a score of 5-4.

Bath United and St Peters will compete for in the finals for first position in the Atiba Harris U-15 league on Friday, 22nd December 2023 at 6:30PM.

2 Semi final matches of SKNAF premier Youth Cup were also conducted on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex, St. Peters.

The first match was conducted between Bath United and Saddlers at 4:00 PM.

The second match was held between Dieppe Bay and Molineux at 5:15 PM.

The 2023 Regular season League tables for the SKNFA Premier Youth Cup (U-13) and Atiba Harris U-15 League:

Atiba Harris U-15 League

Rams Village Superstars – 27 Points Hotspring Bath United – 25 Points Nagico Cayon Rockets – 22 Points St Peters – 21 Points Newtown United – 18 Points Saddlers United – 13 Points St Thomas Trinity Strikers – 11 Points TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles – 10 Points S L Horsfords St. Pauls United – 9 Points Security Forces United – 6 Points KFC Trinity/Challengers United – 0 Points

SKNFA Premier Youth Cup (U-13)