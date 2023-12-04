St Kitts and Nevis hosts Keith Gumbs U17 Youth League

The St Kitts Nevis football Association is hosting the Semi Finals of Keith Gumbs U-17 Youth League on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 at SKNFA Technical centre

2 matches are scheduled for the Semi Finals of Keith Gumbs U-17 League. Fixtures of the tournament are as follows:

Cayon will compete with Bath United at 6:00PM

St. Thomas/Trinity will compete against Newtown at 8:00PM.

The results of matches played on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 for St Kitts and Nevis football Association under SKNFA Premier Youth cup U-13 and Atiba Harris U-15 League are declared.

4 matches were played under St Kitts Nevis Football Association Premier Youth Cup U-13. The results of the matches are declared as follows:

Village competed against Dieppe Bay at 10:00AM at St Peters.

Dieppe Bay won the match against Village with the score of 3-2.

Conaree Fireball International competed against ST. Thomas/Trinity at 11:00AM at St Peters.

The match ended in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Molineux Football Club competed against Sandy Point at 10:00AM in Cayon.

Sandy point did not show up for their match. Molineux won by default.

Saddlers United Predators competed against Cayon at 11:00AM in Cayon.

Saddlers United Predators won the match against Cayon with the score of 3-1.

2 matches were played under Atiba Harris U-15 league. The results were as follows:

Village competed against Dieppe Bay at 12:00PM at St Peters.

Village won the match against Dieppe Bay with the score of 2-0.

Cayon competed against Saddlers at 10:00AM in Cayon.

Cayon won the match against Saddlers with the score of 4-0.

St Kitts and Nevis will compete with Costa Rica for the CONCACAF women’s gold cup qualifiers on Monday, 04 December 2023 at 7:00PM. The match will be conducted at the St Kitts Nevis football Association Technical Centre.