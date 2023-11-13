St Kitts and Nevis hosts 2nd Buss-A-Pot Cook Off competition

The second annual Buss-A-Pot Cook Off was held on November 12, 2023 at 17 Degrees, Victoria Road.

Five candidates took part this year in this competition. Name of them are as follows:

Imran Francis

King Balang

Kevin Saunders

Sanjay Caines

Shamar Nelson

These men proved that cooking is not only the task of women. Either men can do it better.

Considerably, the competition was set as an activity as part of International Men Day 2023.

The entry in this event was free and the food, drinks were on sale.

This competition featured the coal pot edition of De Ram Goat Cook Off in which all the participants showcased their cooking skills.

Moreover, the practice of cooking food discovered the magic of the victory of kitchen conquest.

Interestingly, the dish cooked by Imran Francis was declared the best from all the dishes prepared by four other contestants.

The glimpse of the dishes were shared on social media. The dishes prepared by the contestants looked so delicious and mouth watering.

While announcing the results, judges declared him as 2023 Buss-A-Pot Cook Off Champion.

As a prize of the competition, the trophy in a chef design along with the amount of $1000 dollar was presented to the Buss A Pot Champion.

The amount and a trophy was presented by the judge to the winner.

Also, the hampers were given to other contestants.

This flavorful journey brought up the sparkling energy of the cultural food in an extremely unique way. This promotes culinary talent in Masculine community.

This even made the men outshine through their cooking skills in the society. The competition set the complete new level with supreme cultural vibe for the participants, judges and the audience.

As the activity was done in consideration with International Men Day, this year it will be celebrated on November 19 globally.

