St Kitts and Nevis honours exceptional women, Dr Douglas congratulates

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis extended congratulations to nine women awardees at the International Women’s Day Award Ceremony on Friday last week. The ceremony was held at the Royal St Kitts Hotel under the patronage of the Department of Gender Affairs.

The first award was given in the category of Women in the Service Industry to Juliette Caines who played an exceptional role in the field. She played a great role in serving society and showcased her excellence in this field.

The second award of the day was Early Childhood which was given to Keimon Archibald Lake and Dr Denzil Douglas expressed confidence in the women. The third award was given to Marissa Hobson-Newman, who was honoured for her contribution to law and enforcement. She has worked hard and dedicatedly to securing law and order in St Kitts and Nevis.

The fourth award was given in the category titled Charity and Volunteerism to Joycelyn Patricia Farrel who helped needy people. She contributed to the society by doing charity work and played a leadership role in several initiatives.

Glenda Warner Bassue was honoured for her contribution to the entertainment industry with the award of Communication/Entertainment and turned out to be the fifth awardee of the day. The sixth award of the day was given to Brenda Clarke which is Women in Small Business. She is a young entrepreneur and contributed to the business world exceptionally.

She is considered a great inspiration for women who are seeking to open their startups.

In the category of the special awards, three exceptional women were honoured through the categories such as Empowerment Award, Legacy Award and Prime Minister’s Award. The first award name Empowerment Award was given to Ethel Bowne and the second award called the Legacy Award was given to Rosalyn Hazelle.

The Prime Minister’s Award was given to Shorna Maynard who also contributed to the society with great dedication.

Three outstanding 2024 Pioneering Women were also honoured who were Alexa Douglas with the award Pioneer in Land Surveying, Michelle “Sister Sensia” Stokes with the award Pioneer in Deejaying/Music and Entertainment and the last one is Cynthia Maynard with Pioneer in Correctional Services at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew aslo extended greetings to these women for their notable performance over the course of the period. The ceremony was chaired by Toni Frederick-Armstrong and the keynote address was given by Dr Valda Henry who is Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The day was celebrated under the theme- “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, aiming to support women for their great commitment.

PM Drew said,” As Prime Minister, I am inspired by your resilience, passion, and dedication. Let us continue to champion equality, empower one another, and build a future where every woman’s potential knows no bounds.”