St Kitts and Nevis govt completes 18 months in office, recalls achievements

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis completed 18 months in office on Monday for which they took the opportunity to shed light on the major initiatives taken out during the period.

The Labour Party stated that they focused on the “People First” approach and took steps to enhance tourism, infrastructure, economic diversification and good governance.

While recalling the achievements, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlined that the increment of $340/week has been given to the minimum wagers. The National Minimum Wage will further increase to $500 weekly in July 2025.

On the tourism front, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed “Icon of the Seas” for its visit to any destination due to the efforts of the tourism ministry. The government added that their steps have made the country welcome the flight services from JetBlue, interCaribbean, and Caribbean Airlines.

This has also led to the enhancement of the service from International Carriers to St Kitts and Nevis. Besides this, the work on the refurbishment of the apron at the RLB International Airport has taken place to enhance its capacity.

The government also outlined that they opened the “Venture Deeper” tourism Campaign to enhance and save the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party also highlighted that the infrastructure witnessed significant growth under their administration. They collaborated with the Nevis Island Administration for the Geothermal Project.

Resilient smart homes have also been built to provide homes to the citizens of the Federation. The water has been found and drilled in Cayon. The work has also started on the construction of the 2-million-gallon desalination plant in Basseterre.

The government also renegotiated the Solar Farm Project for Cheaper costs, aiming to benefit local people and enhance alternative energy investments. The work also started on the St Peters Main Road and FT Williams Highway Rehabilitation Project.

For the diversification of the economy, the government focused on new innovations and creative ideas, leading to the launch of the Ministry of the Creative Economy. St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party stated that they have also conducted training sessions. They also have commenced murals in various communities to enhance the economic prospects of the country.

Aiming to take steps towards sustainability, the government said that they started Green House Initiatives and encouraged farmers to promote green farming villages. The plans have been created to meet the 25% by 2025 import reduction goal.

The Ministry of Small Business has been allocated to work for the initiative named “One-Stop-Shop Support System.” The initiatives are aimed at strengthening entrepreneurs and providing them with grants and loans.

The Medical Cannabis Industry has also started in St Kitts and Nevis.

For good governance, the Labour Party added that they had appointed first ever female Governor General, three female ministers, a female speaker and endless female chairpersons of boards. According to the government, 100% compliance has also been given with declarations to the Federal Integrity in Public Life Commission.

In order to enhance national security, the government of St Kitts and Nevis reformed the corrupt peach project and launched “Elevate promoting Actual Life Changes.” The resources have also been given to National Security.

The new staff has been recruited to enhance national security and mitigate the situation of crime. The government has also implemented modern crime-fighting techniques and policies. They also focused on community policing to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of the nationals.