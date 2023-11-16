St Kitts and Nevis Football: Saddlers Secondary Schools wins match

Saddlers Secondary School secured victory in the match of Jones Group St Kitts and Nevis Football Competition.

St Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School secured victory in the match of Jones Group St Kitts and Nevis Football Competition. The match was held in Sandy Point on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Besides this, the results of other jones have also been announced.

In Sandy Point

Saddlers Secondary defeated AVEC 1-0. Andre Warner scored the lone goal for Saddlers Secondary.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Shamar Matthew – Saddlers Secondary School

Charles E Mills Secondary was victorious over Basseterre High School 3-1. Diondre Eddy, Calvert Warner and Eirrette Richards all scored for Charles E Mills. Akanye Samuel-Francis scored for BHS.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jovin Leader – Charles E Mills Secondary School

In Cayon

Washington Archibald High School won comfortably over ICCS 12nil. Savi-K Morton, Haim Isles, Trevino Charles and Kisavaie Williams scored 2 goals each, Christopher Tait, Trimar Samuel, Zahyeel Pemberton and Everton Pemberton had one each.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Haim Isles – Washington Archibald High

CFBC edged the home based team Cayon High School 1-0. Dequan Joseph scored the lone goal for CFBC.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Dequan Joseph- CFBC

In Nevis

Verchilds High School won 6-1 over Gingerland Secondary. Dequan Hamilton scored a hattrick, Xavier Wilkenson scored 2 and Chesson Liburd scored one. GSS goal came from Jaheem Hazel.

Jones Group Limited/Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Dequan Hamilton- Verchilds High School

KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK PRIMARY SCHOOL

In Molineaux

Joshua Obidiah Williams Primary won 9-1 over Violet Petty Primary. Jahvon Monzac scored 8 goals and an own goal from Violet Petty helped Joshua O Williams to victory. Kae’den Davis scored the lone goal for Violet Petty.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jahvon Monzac – Joshua O Williams Primary

Tucker Clarke defeated ICCS 3-0. Tucker Clarke goals came from Antonio Prescott, Atalje Walters and Kamala McCoy.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Antonio Prescott – Tucker Clarke Primary

Sandy Point Primary defeated Saddlers Primary 5nil. Jarell Bowry scored a hattrick and one each from Jamalji French and Alaheem Williams for Sandy Point Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match – Jarell Bowry – Sandy Point Primary

Final preliminary round of Matches before the Quarter finals – Thursday 16th November 2023

In Cayon – 3pm Dieppe Bay Primary vs George Moody Stuart

4 pm – Cayon Primary vs Bronte Welsh Primary

In St. Peters – 3pm -Newton Ground Primary vs Deane Glasford Primary

4pm – St. Paul’s Primary vs Maurice Hillier

In Gardens – 3pm – Irishtown Primary vs Dr. William Connor Primary

In Molineaux – 3pm – Edgar T Morris vs Beach Allen Primary

4pm – Violet Petty vs Tyrell Williams

In Sandy Point – 3pm – ICCS vs Saddlers Primary

4pm – Sandy Point Primary vs Joshua O Williams Primary

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com