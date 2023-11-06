St Kitts and Nevis Football Competition: Irishtown on first in points table

Irishtown Primary School secured the first position in the points table of zone 1 of the St Kitts and Nevis Schools Football Competition 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: Irishtown Primary School secured the first position in the points table of zone 1 of the St Kitts and Nevis Schools Football Competition 2023. The Tyree Williams Primary and Beach Allen Primary won the first position in the points table of zones 2 and 3, respectively.

In the second week of the St Kitts and Nevis Football Competition 2023, the teams in the different zones played each other in two to three matches.

Zone 1: St Kitts and Nevis Primary Schools Points Table

Irishtown Primary is on the first position with two victories and six points.

Dieppe Bay Primary secured the second position with two victories and six points.

Cayon Primary secured the third position with one victory and three points.

Dr William Connor Primary secured victory in one match and got three points in total. The position of the team is fourth.

George Moody Primary stood on the fifth position with zero points.

Bronte Welsh Primary is on the last position with zero points.

Zone 2: Points Table

Beach Allen Primary secured the first position in zone 2. The team played two matches and secured victory in two of them. The total points of the team are six.

Edgar T. Morris Primary played two matches and won two of them. In zone 2, the position of the team is second with six points.

Newton Ground Primary managed to gain third position in zone 3. The team played two matches and secured victory in one of them. The total points of the team is three.

St Paul’s Primary is the fourth position with one point.

Deane Glassford Primary is the fifth position with one point.

The last position was maintained by Maurice Hiller Memorial.

Zone 3: Points Table

Tyrell Williams Primary secured the first position in zone 3 with four points. The team secured victory in one match.

Tucker Clarke Primary is on the second position with four points.

Sandy Point Primary secured the third position with three points.

Joshua O Williams Primary secured the fourth position with thre points.