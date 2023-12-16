St Kitts and Nevis: FM Dr Douglas to host kids Christmas party in constituency 6

Kids Christmas Party is all set to return in constituency six on December 21, 2023 and children from five communities are invited

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis – Dr Denzil Douglas is all set to host a Kids Christmas Party in all five communities of Constituency number six on Thursday, December 21, 2023. He invited children between the ages of 2- 11 years to come and joint the festive celebrations.

The feast will be held at five schools such as Saddlers Primary School, Mason’s Primary, Dieppe Bay Primary School, St Paul’s Community Centre and Newton Ground Primary School. The event will start at 2 pm and will end at 6 pm.

Food, Drinks and music will entertain the attendees. The Santa and gifts will also be available for the kids. Dr Douglas said that the event is all about bringing smiles and laughter to the faces of hundreds of Children in these communities.

Along with that, the Saddlers Community Council will be having its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The ceremony will be held at Lawn, Main Street, Saddlers Village.

Dr Denzil Douglas invited the citizens of the community and asked them to enjoy authentic food, live music and a blissful environment. The event will also feature games, outdoor excursions, arts and crafts from the kids and much more.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is hosting several events to celebrate the festive occasion of Christmas and New Year. Numerous camps, parties, carnivals, lunches, and family get-togethers are added to the lineups of the events for the Christmas season.

Minister Douglas said that these events are not only for entertainment purposes but also reflect the aim of empowering youth with greater knowledge. The teaching of Jesus Christ and the significance of the culture of St Kitts and Nevis will be taught in the face of the entertainment and parties.

The Christmas feasts will also provide opportunities for the communities of St Kitts and Nevis to engage with each other.

The Christmas Lighting ceremony will feature booths for the locals to sell their products. They will engage with different communities and enhance the market. The event will promote positivity and enhance the living beings of the local vendors, agri-processors, manufactures and small business holders.

Minster Douglas hosted such parties every year in the five communities. Last year, the party was held on December 17 where children were gifted with toys and lots of delicious treats. He spent all his afternoon with children of five communities and built memories.