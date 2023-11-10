St Kitts and Nevis CIU debunks false claims about CBI Programme

Michael Martin, the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, in his recent statement emphatically refuted the false claims circulating in the local media, assuring the public that the CBI Programme remains strong, robust and thriving.

Basseterre: The CIU has categorically refuted the allegations of the “collapse in revenues” and stated that the programme is thriving with no danger of lack in funds.

Michael Martin, the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, in his recent statement emphatically refuted the false claims circulating in the local media, assuring the public that the CBI Programme remains strong, robust and thriving.

He emphasized the commitment to transparency and urged citizens to only trust accurate information from credible media. The CIU Head stated that the St Kitts and Nevis, “CBI Programme is thriving and is an international leader in the investor migration market.”

In a recent article, local website cited unnamed sources within the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), reporting a significant drop in application volume for the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Additionally, the local news provider alleged that the continuation of this trend might lead to the program’s closure, potentially plunging the nation into a financial crisis.

However, the head of the CIU, Michael Martin, has strongly contested these claims. Martin categorically denied the reported collapse in financial structure of the CBI Programme.

“Such reports are not only inaccurate but also irresponsibly speculative,” he stated. Martin reassured the public and potential investors that the CBI programme is far from experiencing a downturn that could lead to its closure. Martin emphasized that the programme continues to contribute positively to the nation’s economy and employment.

“The CBI programme of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains a leader in the industry. We have a strong and resilient structure in place that can withstand global economic fluctuations,” he affirmed.

Michael Martin also added that certain individuals are deliberately spreading misinformation and manipulating official statements to push back the country’s development.

Notably, in a recent press conference, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew provided further clarification on the issues related to returning funds to Russian and Belarusian applicants.

He stated that the matter is currently being “dealt with” at the “administrative level”, with an ongoing audit within the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU).

“In terms of the return payment that I would say plainly I have discussed multiple times that is being dealt with as well.”

Besides this, during the conference when a reporter asked him about a petition “ongoing on social media regarding the return of funds by St Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Terrance Drew responded, “I can’t speak to anything about something that is just on social media,” adding that he would only address something official and give the government’s official statement.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of thoroughly examining the situation before making any decisions.

Notably, he underscored that the decision to disregard applications from Russians and Belarusians was made in March 2022. He added that the decision was taken before the Government under the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party assumed power.

“When we got into office, based on what was discussed, the programme was stopped to these regions (Russia, Belarus). They were stopped in March 2022, based on what was happening we continued the action,” said PM Drew.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized that the current Government of St Kitts and Nevis is with the “International Community” in terms of disregarding applicants from certain countries or territories. He noted that the government is committed to aligning with international practices.

The recent concerns raised by certain media outlets have prompted a comprehensive response from both the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and the Prime Minister. These statements aim to dispel any inaccuracies surrounding the program and provide clarity on the steps being taken to address the issues raised.

As St Kitts and Nevis continues to navigate the evolving landscape of its Citizenship by Investment Programme, a commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to international standards remains at the forefront of governmental actions.

