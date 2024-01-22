St Kitts and Nevis: Children to receive savings accounts with deposit of EC$1,000

All the children of St Kitts and Nevis between the ages of 5 and 18 will receive savings accounts with an initial deposit of EC$1,000.

St Kitts and Nevis: All the children of St Kitts and Nevis between the ages of 5 and 18 will receive savings accounts with an initial deposit of EC$1,000. The facility will be given under the Financial Education and Savings Programme, which was outlined by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during the budget address.

The progress was presented during the first meeting of the Financial Education and Savings Task Force. PM Terrance Drew said that the government is on the way to implementing the programme to strengthen the children of St Kitts and Nevis.

As per the programme, out of the initial deposit, EC$500 will be invested in shares of government-majority-owned companies such as St Kitts-Nevis- Anguilla National Bank. During the budget address, PM Drew said that the programme will be launched in 2024.

The initiative will take place in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Cultural Bank and other vital partners. The aim of the programme is to empower the youths and the nation as a whole, as it will promote comprehensive financial education topics for youth.

While making the young generation navigate the financial world, the programme will feature topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, entrepreneurship and understanding financial markets. Through this initiative, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been making efforts to involve young citizens in economic progress.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Marcus L Natta, who is the Cabinet Secretary of the task force. Dr Natta said that the government’s decision will enhance the financial prosperity of the young of the twin-island Federation.

Dr Natta added that they want the young people to feel confident and inform them about the importance of money. She added that the goal of the government is to build a secure financial future for themselves and their families.

She said that through this programme, the government will outline several opportunities to learn, thrive and create a path for generational wealth. The task force of the programme consisted of representatives from The Cable, St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, St Kitts and Nevis National Cooperative League Limited, Bankers Association and other key financial and legal experts.