St Kitts and Nevis: Charles E Mills wins 2024 TDC Interschool Champs, know record breakers

St Kitts and Nevis: Charles E Mills Secondary School secured victory in the 2024 TDC Track and Field Interschool Championships with 25 gold medals, 28 silver, and 15 bronze medals. While clinching the win for the eighth consecutive year, the school garnered congratulatory wishes from across St Kitts and Nevis.

The finals of the championship took place on Sunday at the Nevis Athletics Stadium as it was kickstarted on March 14, 2024, at Kim Collins Stadium. The second place was secured by Charlestown Secondary School, which bagged 16 gold medals, 24 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

While making the high jump from the sixth position, Basseterre High School managed to end the championship as runner-up. The team won 14 gold medals, 15 silver, and 20 bronze medals and secured the third position in the championship.

During the matches, the results have remained uncertain between Basseterre High School and Charlestown Secondary School events at the last moment. Both teams provided tough competition to each other and ended up as the runner-up.

Other participating teams in the championship were Washington Archibald High School, Ginderland Secondary School, Verchilds High School, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, and Cayon High School.

The championship has been lauded by the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis who cheered up for their favourite teams and athletes. People wished the Charles E Mills Secondary School for the victory, while Charlestown Secondary School also received appreciation from the Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley.

He extended greetings to winners and said,” I take a moment to express heartiest congratulations to the Charles E Mills Secondary School which came saw and conquered today continuing its domination of high school athletics in St Kitts Nevis.”

Premier Mark Brantley took a moment to congratulate all the other schools and the incredible athletes who made him proud. He said that Charlestown Secondary School played well and finished in second place.

He also wished Gingerland Secondary School for its 5th place finish and said, ”All of Nevis is proud of you,”

Premier Brantley also lauded the SKNAAA, the Federal Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins, and the Nevis Minister of Sports, Troy Liburd, and their teams and volunteers for making the four-day event a resounding success.

He added,” As I saw the crowds today and the top-class execution of this large-scale event at our Mondo track in Nevis, my heart was glad.”

Performers of Track and Field Championship

The first performer came from Ginderland Secondary School- Kiara Hanely who celebrated double happiness as she clinched gold on her birthday in the U14 Girls 100m race. She has been praised for her dedication and spirit for securing victory in the championship.

Verchilds High School also garnered huge appreciation due to its exceptional athletes such as Tyra Charles, Sanique Hanley, Nickia Doyling and Hyanne Adams. The team shattered every record in the U18 Female Relay competition with an impressive time of 49.31 seconds and secured a gold medal. The team also broke the record for the previous championship called Basseterre High School, which they set at 49.75 seconds.

Amaziah Barry from Washington Archibald High School also set a new boys’ U15 Long Jump Record and won the gold medal in the interschool track and field championship. He also broke the previous record set by Zimarri Lewis in 2023 who jumped 5.23 metres.

Trishana Odonoughe from Basseterre High School also secured the gold medal in the Girls U14 300 Hurdles who ran with an impressive time of 48.67 seconds. She smashed the previous record, which was set by She-Niah Samuel in 2023, with a time of 49.37 seconds.

Another performer of the championship was Chesson Liburd of Verchilds High School who won the gold medal in the Boys U18 100m Dash with a time of 10.68 seconds. From Cayon High School, Khamarl Wattley won the gold medal in the U16 Male Long Jump and ran with a time of 6.6m.

He broke the record of Royden Peets which was set in 2016 with a time of 6. 41m. Aldrett Nisbett also set new U20Boys 100m Dash Record and secured the gold medal in the InterSchool Championships. He represented Clarenacy Fitzroy Bryant College and ran with an impressive time of 10.71.