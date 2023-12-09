St Kitts and Nevis: CFBC wins U20 Boys Football Competition

St Kitts and Nevis: Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) won the title of the Jones Group Limited U20 Boys’ Football Competition on Friday. The team defeated Verchilds High School with a score of 3-0 at Warner Park Sports Stadium in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts Department of Sport announced the result and extended congratulations to the team for their exceptional skill and teamwork. The prizing ceremony was also hosted at the stadium in which CFBC lifted the championship trophy.

Meanwhile, the match for the third position was also held on Friday between Basseterre High School and Cayon High School. The latter secured the victory and clinched the third position with a score of 1-0. In the 80-minute match, both teams gave tough fights to each other, but Basseterre scored one in the last minutes.

Jones Group Limited U20 Boys’ Football Competition

The Football Competition was held in two zones of St Kitts and Nevis. In Zone 1, all the high schools participated and competed against each other to clinch the top position in the points table.

On the other hand, the college teams of St Kitts and Nevis played in Zone 2 and competed against each other.

The first two teams in the points table of each zone advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament.

In the points table of Zone 1, Verchild High School secured the first position with nine points. At the same time, Basseterre High School stood in second place with nine points.

In the points table of Zone 2, the first position was secured by CFBC with 12 points. While, Cayon secured the second position with four points.

The first semi-final match of the tournament was held between Verchilds High School and Washington Archibald, and the form won the match. Verchilds advanced to the final round of the tournament.

The second semi-final match was held between Basseterre High School and CFBC, in which the latter secured victory and reached the final round. The final match was held between the winners of two semi-final matches.

The losers of the semi-final round played the match for the third position in the tournament.