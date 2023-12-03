St Kitts and Nevis: CEMSS and SSS advance to finals of U14 football

Charles E Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) and Saddlers Secondary School (SSS) advanced to the finals of the Jones Group Limited U14 football tournament

St Kitts and Nevis: Charles E Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) and Saddlers Secondary School (SSS) advanced to the finals of the Jones Group Limited U14 football tournament. Both the teams secured victory in the semi-final matches of the tournament.

In the first match of the semi-final, Charles E Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. The team has won against the Basseterre High School (BHS) and secured its place in the semi-finals.

Goal Scorers:

For Basseterre High School, Kemaal Benjamin made one and only goal.

For Charles E Mills Secondary School (CEMSS), two goals have been made by the team. Kylan Woods secured one goal and other goal was came from Jukary Berry.

Most Valuable Player of the match was given to Kylan Woods from CEMSS.

Besides this, the results of the High School and Colleges Open Match Results has also been announced. The results of the match between Verchilds High School and Saddlers Secondary School have announced.

The former secured a convincing victory against Saddlers Secondary School with an impressive score of 4-0.

Goal Scorers:

For Verchilds High School, Dequan Hamilton made three goals and Eusani Hendrickson made one goal.

Most Valuable Player of the match was given to Dequan Hamilton from VHS.

St Kitts Department of Sports extended congratulations to VHS and a special shoutout to Dequan Hamilton for his outstanding performance, earning him the MVP title.

The results of the semi-final round of the Jones Group Limited High School and Colleges Open Football Competition.

In the Game 1, the winner of the zone 2 and the winner of the zone 1 will play the match against each other in the semi-final round on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 3: 00 pm.

Zone-2 Winners: Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (12pts)

Runners Up Zone-1: Basseterre High School (12pts)

In the game 2, the winner of the zone 1 and winner of the zone 2 will compete with each other in the semi-final round on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 5: 00 pm.

Zone-1 Winners: Verchilds High School (12pts)

Runners Up Zone-2: Cayon High School (7pts)

