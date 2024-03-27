St Kitts and Nevis CBI to be improved within the framework of integrity: PM Terrance Drew

In the session of parliament, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared optimistic forecasts about the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: In the session of parliament, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared optimistic forecasts about the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. Citing the role of the labour party’s administration, he said that they have been working tirelessly to improve the programme for enhanced sustainability within the framework of integrity.

The administration of the Labour Party gave teeth to integrity in public life legislation since they took office to office 19 months ago.

PM Drew added, ”Since we took office over 19 months ago the administration has been working tirelessly to build this nation to become competitive globally and as such we are resolute on strengthening and improving our CBI programme for enhanced sustainability within the framework of its of integrity.”

Besides this, the prime minister also presented the full report on the revenue generated by the Citizenship by Investment Programme and outlined the planning of the government to make it sustainable.

He said,”The government has been planning to diversify the nation’s economy and fulfill the agenda of becoming a sustainable island nation. This is why we need to save the CBI Programme and what we plan to do to make the programme sustainable while we diversify the economy.

Citizenship by Investment Programme under Dr Denzil Douglas Administration

PM Dr Drew outlined that the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Administration led by Dr Denzil Douglas between 2008 and 2015 used CBI revenues to develop infrastructure, build affordable homes for people, advance education by hiring more teachers and improving school campuses, and construct new hotels like Park Hyatt and Kittitian Hill.

Besides this, he said that Dr Denzil’s administration launched economically beneficial programs with the revenues of the CBI such as the people empowerment program and the Reach program which recognize everyone’s ability to climb higher which was a program at the CFBC.

He said,”CBI revenue was well utilized then to support empowerment programs and infrastructure development which yielded permanent jobs.”

Maintain Integrity

Prime Minister Drew added that the comprehensive actions of the Labour Party administration have made a great impact and that they can still travel to the UK, and EU member states without a visa as that was heavily on the threat, they saw what took place with another OECS country as they lost their visa waiver privilege with the UK.

He said that it is only because of swift and comprehensive actions of the St Kitts Nevis Labor Party Administration that they have been allocated a larger quarter of visas per year from the United States of America.

“More and More Kittitians and Nevisians when they apply for a visa to go to the US the percentage of successful applicants that percentage has gone up significantly and it’s because we are saying to the world that the country is premise on the foundation of good governance and integrity in public life.”

Besides this, he also talked about the re-establishment of certain visa-free options for St Kitts and Nevis and said that the Labour Party Administration made it happen. The government is compelled to act decisively and swiftly as they bolster the legislative and administrative.

PM Drew mentioned that the government took steps such as termination of the unscrupulous advertising practices and enhancing the integrity of the CBI Programme, aiming not to compromise the security of St Kitts and Nevis or any other country, especially the international partners.

“We have been in regular contact with our international partners particularly the United States of America, the EU, and the UK. Advocating on behalf of the good people of St Kitts and Nevis since 2022,”said the prime minister.

In the wake of protecting the CBI Programme, the government issued new regulations in December 2022, they further strengthened those regulations in January 2023 and again in July 2023.

Besides this, the meeting was also held in March 2023 in St Kitts and Nevis between the prime minister of each OECS member state that has a CBI Programme and the members from the US Treasury Department and agreed to six principles those of which the country implemented.

“By July 2023 less than a year into their administration’s tenure, the minimum investment option of St Kitts and Nevis CBI program was increased to US $250, 000 dealing with the issue of on the underselling and numerous other good governance structures were introduced, ”said the prime minister.

He also quoted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by the four Caribbean nations offering CBI to strengthen all of the programme and to ensure that all CBI programs survive and are sustainable madam.

“We therefore agreed to increase the minimum investment amount of US $200, 000 will double it for some of the countries. This move will show the world that our four nations are responsible and serious about operating investment migration programs that the rule of law are sustainable and do not offend the interests of our brothers and sisters in the international community this was a tremendous achievement, ”said the prime minister.

Economic Diversification

Prime Minister Dr Drew outlined his government’s agenda of diversifying the economy and the said that the administration took the first step towards the vision by lifting all COVID-19 restrictions. Citing IMF, he said the lifting of all COVID-related travel restrictions in August 2022 sparked a strong rebound in the tourism sector and across the economy.

While criticizing the then governments who refused to open the economy fully, he asserted that if his administration had not done that the economy would have lagged even more, and because the country took so long to open up the country and remove the restrictions and the economy lagged reports.

He outlined the disadvantages faced by the economy due to restriction by noting,” The reports will show that the economy we covered almost the slowest in the OECS as a result of this. All other countries had removed their restrictions and they were open for business to the point where some countries had higher numbers in terms of tourism, however, St Kitts and Nevis lagged as the previous administration refused to open up the country and we are still feeling some of the effects.”

PM Dr Drew further talked about the number of applicants who were given citizenship under the programme and also criticized the prison project. He said that one of the major projects that were approved by the previous administration was a prison project.

Under the project, a prison was approved, and 5500 citizenships or shares were used for that project it means therefore that 5, 500 main applicants if they were to invest in the prison project apply for citizenship, and if they passed the due diligence and other screening procedures can access the nation’s passport.

PM Drew stressed that this is just the main applicant, if they have a family of four, that is a single share with a family of four that’s four times 5, 500 passports. He added,” So if you were to multiply 5, 500 by four the answer would be 20, 000 and just on a prison project the previous administration allowed access to a number of passports which is about half of the population of St Kitts and Nevis approved.”

He criticized the previous administration for the waste of the revenue generated by the CBI and said that such resources could be used to develop the country.

PM Drew also held them responsible for jeopardizing the relations of the government of St Kitts and Nevis with the international community by allowing investors to pay much less than they used to pay. During that period, the CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis was brought down as they were selling citizenships like Black Pudding, said the prime minister.

He also quoted the Sixth Sense Hotel which was supposed to be built in St Kitts and Nevis and said that the investor left and went down to Grenada and he was invited to the opening over the weekend in Grenada.

However, despite all these things, the prime minister stated that his administration took to protect the international partners. The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party took swift and comprehensive actions which is why the government is celebrating the 40 years of the CBI Programme.

He said,”We have to engender confidence in our international partners that St Kits and Nevis is a responsible country, a country that is now premise on good governance and not to be run again like a banana republic.”