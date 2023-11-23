St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme: Leading the pack through sustainable, creative solutions

The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, renowned for its integrity and sustainability focus, leads in due diligence, fostering a creative economy and national sports policy.

The St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme continues to thrive. Widely known as the first CBI programme, St Kitts prides itself in the integrity of its programme.

Offering investors seeking second citizenship the chance to participate in its sustainability, creative, and health initiatives, the country is also safe and politically stable. An economic and environmental innovator, the nation can point to a celebrated history of success.

A sustainable and forward-facing country, St Kitts and Nevis offers the ‘gold standard’ of CBI. Having been an industry leader for decades, the country is proactive in its approach to due diligence.

A history of sustainable development

Bringing nearly 40 years of experience in granting second citizenships, the CBI programme offered by the twin island nation gives different avenues to citizenship. One notable programme in the country’s repertoire is the Sustainable Island State Contribution.

This fund helps the island maintain its sustainability and prosperity, from increasing local food production to economic diversification.

The fund also fosters the transition to green energy, while also further developing sustainable industries. From geothermal and solar energy production, to increasing digitisation in business and government, the Sustainable Island State Contribution helps keep innovation going.

Sustainability initiatives were reiterated by Prime Minister Dr Terrence Drew in a press conference, in which he spoke of his commitment to making the island’s dreams of sustainable development a reality.

“Since coming into office less than a year ago, I have sought to work with well-intentioned partners who share my vision of where we can take our island nation on the global stage,” Drew said.

CBI and the creative economy

St Kitts and Nevis continues to innovate, too, in its support for the creative economy. Launched this year, the Department of Creative Economy has been established to allow creatives to develop and market their talent and industry, further growing this sector of the economy.

Investors can feel confident that their CBI contributions are helping to grow the island’s creative industries; indeed, funds from the Sustainable Island State Contribution go to helping these creative industries thrive.

The Minister of the Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins, notes that the ‘the term creative economy was apt simply because we are considering the economic value of our art and creativity.’

In a similar vein, Duggins noted that the economy should expand into new sectors that will facilitate creative economic development. For example, she noted that ‘sport is critical for holistic country development.’

St Kitts and Nevis’s National Sport Policy, supported with CBI funds and with Commonwealth Secretariat support, encourages physical fitness for its citizens.

From professional development of athletes to promoting the role of sports across different economic sectors, the policy’s objective is to showcase sport as a method of encouraging sustainable development. Sport also helps to build peace and boost health outcomes.

Through creative economic sectors and encouraging physical fitness, CBI helps stimulate health and education. These are both integral to St Kitts’s economic growth and quality of life.

Due diligence: the best of the best

Another unique facet of the St Kitts and Nevis programme are its robust due diligence programmes. The island brings in independent third-party due diligence checks on each and every applicant, which only adds to the island’s reputation of integrity and trustworthiness.

The Prime Minister emphasised his commitment to the country’s due diligence and integrity mechanisms, which are instrumental in cementing the country’s top spot on the CBI Index.

‘We have done everything in our power to protect and advocate for the good name of St Kitts and Nevis,’ he explained.

‘We have continuously instituted changes that will not only alleviate the concerns of our international stakeholders and position us as a compelling emerging market destination for authentic foreign direct investment,’ he added.

The country’s commitment to due diligence was reflected in the 2023 CBI Index, in which St Kitts and Nevis was ranked number one on due diligence procedure.

St Kitts and Nevis’s strong due diligence procedure adds to the country’s strong reputation for integrity. The Prime Minister noted that due diligence helps reinforce good feelings and national pride on the island, for all its citizens. Due diligence helps ‘our people continue to be proud to be called a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis,’ he said.

Political Stability and Safety

The CBI programme’s reputation of integrity is reinforced by the island’s political reputation. A stable, prosperous, and safe country, people seeking a second citizenship will be able to flourish in St Kitts and Nevis. With a robust opposition and political pluralism, the country is among the most politically stable in the region.

The country has a free and independent press, rule of law enforcement by an independent judiciary, strong macroeconomic framework and commitment to democracy.

Surrounded by a beautiful and protected natural environment, families can raise their children with a high expectation of quality of life, without worry of crime or violence. A diverse country with people from all walks of life, the country prides itself on its inclusivity.

Ranked in the top third of the World Citizenship Report, which considers safety, security, freedom, and quality of life, the country is recognised as a reliable option for people seeking safety amid geopolitical turmoil.

With risks mounting around the world, from war to environmental catastrophe, St Kitts and Nevis can grant peace of mind to families and individuals alike.

Future Opportunities and Challenges

St Kitts and Nevis, despite being recognised as a leader in the CBI industry with some of the strongest due diligence processes, is known for continuing to improve its CBI offering even amid the programme’s many strengths.

For example, the country improved its programme after a roundtable discussion with the United States. This roundtable outlined six principles that Caribbean countries could take to improve due diligence.

The continuous improvement of the CBI programme has allowed the programme to be stronger than ever, even after four decades of success. Through sustainable CBI solutions that improve the quality of life of its citizens, St Kitts and Nevis will continue to lead the industry in its safe and secure second citizenship option.

Johnson, an alumnus of the University of Arizona and Georgetown University, is a distinguished journalist inspired by his father. His bold personality and commitment to truth have led him to various media outlets and international seminars, showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication to authentic reporting across the United States. scott.johnson@associatestimes.com