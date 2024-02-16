St Kitts and Nevis boasts lowest Gasoline, LPG cylinder prices in Eastern Caribbean: ECCB report

The retail price of Gasoline is the lowest in St Kitts and Nevis across the Eastern Caribbean nations which stood at EC $13.49 in January 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The retail price of Gasoline is the lowest in St Kitts and Nevis across the Eastern Caribbean nations which stood at EC $13.49 in January 2024. In the report of the EECB, the residents of the federation have been paving the lowest price for fuel products in the region.

The reports of ECCB also showcased that St Kitts and Nevis has the lowest price for LPG Propane Cylinders in the Eastern Caribbean. The price of the 20-pound LPG in St Kitts and Nevis stood at EC$30.00 in October 2023, while it was EC$140.00 for a 100-pound LPG in the same month.

As per the report of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the price of Gasoline in other countries is higher than that of St Kitts and Nevis. The residents of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines are paying a higher price for gas than the residents of the Federation.

The report also stated that the consumers in the region paid an average of EC$15.36 per gallon of Gasoline in January 2024. It has also outlined the retail prices in these destinations for January 2024 which are:

The price of Gasoline in Anguilla was EC$16.37 in January 2024, while the price of Gasoline stood at EC$13.99 in Antigua and Barbuda. The price of Gasoline in the Commonwealth of Dominica stood at 14.69 in Jan 2024, while it cost EC$14.51 to the citizens of Grenada.

The citizens of Montserrat have been paying EC$17.32 for the Gasoline, while the cost stood at EC$16.50 in Saint Lucia. The price of Gasoline in St Vincent and the Grenadines stood at EC$16.06.

Further, the average price of LPG Cylinders in Eastern Caribbean countries in October 2023 stood at:

The price of 20-pound LPG in Anguilla stood at EC$56.53, while the price of 100-pound LGP was EC$242.27. Antigua and Barbuda has remained in the second position as the price of 20-pound LPG stood at EC$32.00 and for 100-pound LGP, the price was EC$155.00.

The Commonwealth of Dominica became the third country with the lowest price of the cylinder in the Eastern Caribbean. The 20-pound LPG has cost around EC$35.93 and the 100-pound LGP has cost around EC$169.68 to the citizens.

The citizens of Grenada paid EC$40.00 and EC$281.00 for the 20-pound LPG and 100-pound LPG in October 2023 respectively. On the other hand, the price of 20-pound LPG and 100-pound LPG in Montserrat stood at EC$40.63 and 281.00 respectively.

The citizens of Saint Lucia paid EC$39.30 and EC$297.57 for the 20-pound LPG and 100-pound LPG respectively, while the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines paid EC$34.95 and EC$169.75 for the 20-pound LPG and 100-pound LPG respectively.