St Kitts and Nevis announces traffic flow changes, Denzil Douglas shares update

St Kitts and Nevis: The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force announced the traffic flow changes for some areas of St Kitts and Nevis. Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared the details and said that the changes are aimed at reducing the traffic congestion on the roads.

He said,” In order to reduce traffic congestion, the flow of traffic in some areas on St Kitts is changing.” He also shared a poster for more details and said that the citizens should plan their transit routes according to the new regulations.

According to the changes, the citizens seeking to visit Walwyn Street will have to follow the route from North to South only. The entire traffic for the destination will flow through the designed route.

For the sprott street, the traffic will flow from North to South Only. People who want to visit the street must stick to the given route as there will be no other way given.

The traffic will flow from north to south only for Carty Alley destination. In order to reach Nevis Street, the citizens will have to follow the traffic route from North to South only. The traffic will flow from 7 am to 7 pm.

The traffic will flow from South to North only on Factory Road, which is next to Pemberton Auto Sales. The citizens will have to plan their route accordingly. On the other hand, the traffic will flow from East to West Only to reach Lower Monkey Hill.

The same route will be followed on the Green Hill destination. People who want to visit the Water Works, Cayon, will have to follow the route from South to North Only. The traffic will flow from North to South only for Central Upper Cayon, which is the road with Moravian Church.

The traffic signs will be posted to indicate the changes.

Minister Douglas said that the traffic changes will enhance the road capacity of St Kitts and Nevis and make the travellers transit smoothly. It will also reduce the chances of accidents, traffic issues and other road related problems.