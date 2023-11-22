St Kitts and Nevis all set to celebrate Christmas 2023 with upcoming events.

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to celebrate Christmas 2023 with upcoming events

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to celebrate Christmas 2023 with upcoming events.

Christmas is the most awaited and exciting time of the year in St Kitts and Nevis. The Carnival is the largest national event where the whole country makes unforgettable memories.

The returning nationals, residents and visitors come together and cherish the celebration.

The colourful celebrations blend the Caribbean and African culture and heritage with the Christmas Spirit.

Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of “son of God” ,Jesus. The celebrations are a mark the gesture of thanksgiving for everything God has blessed in the past year.

The department of creative economy has presented “In the spirit of Christmas” celebration that will be held from Monday, 4rth December 2023 to Thursday, 7th December 2023. The entry is free of cost and will take place nightly at 7pm in the circus, Basseterre.

It is expected to be a magical event showcasing local talent in dance, music and singing.

Various events are already scheduled and are ready to kickstart like the Sugarmas 2023, Festivals of light, SKN 4th annual Christmas decorating contest, ON DE BLOCK carnival by Study It Entertainment, Boozy Brunch – Naughty or Nice by Carambola Beach Club, Deals Mania Christmas event etc.

Cruises have invited cruise bookings for people who wish to celebrate Christmas in the Caribbean while cruising.

The Christmas Season Concessions have also been approved and will be for the period November 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024

The first 400 lbs of food stuff will be free of duties and taxes.

Non-commercial imports – duty free on EC$675.00(US$250.00) of the cost, insurance, and freight value.

The Discounted VAT Days for the upcoming Christmas Season are on Friday 15th December and Saturday 16th December 2023.

Discounted VAT of 5% on the sale of goods only

Guns, Ammunition, cigarettes, and alcoholic beverages are not eligible.

For Vehicle, ZERO VAT on the first EC$50,000 and standard VAT rate thereafter.