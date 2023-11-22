St Kitts and Nevis: 29 individuals honoured on National Heroes Day Ceremony

29 awardees were conferred with the prestigious title of Companion of the Star of Merit Award and medal of honour at the investiture ceremony. It hosted by the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd on 21st November 2023 at the Government House, Springfield, Basseterre, St. Kitts.
13 recipients were conferred with the prestigious title of Companion of the Star of Merit Award and 16 recipients were awarded for the Medal of Honour awards.
The event commenced at 10:00am and honoured the distinguished individuals who made significant contributions in various sectors of the nation.
The Companion of the Star of Merit is a prestigious award given to remarkable individuals in recognition of their exceptional service and achievements in various fields of St. Kitts and Nevis in areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare, sports, law enforcement, and more.
Dr Terrance Drew, prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis graced the event and delivered his heartfelt gratitude to the awardees for their unwavering commitment and invaluable contribution to community development and nation-building.
Companion of the Star of Merit Awardees are:
- Daniel Arthurton for Agriculture, Farming, and Small Business Development
- Ima Stanley for Nursing
- Ian Queeley for Law Enforcement
- Carmen Ward for Education
- Ingrid Berridge for Education
- Prisca Hyligar for Education and Religion
- Osbert Liburd for Agro-Business, Corporate Business, and Diplomacy
- Cynthia Williams for Education
- Mitchell Slader for Trade Unionism/Labour Relations
- Avril Noel for Education
- Peter Jenkins for Sports and Community Activism
- Eldora Samuel for Education
- Rubie Taylor for Social Security
Medal of Honour Awardees are:
- Felix Hodge for Law Enforcement
- Sydney Matthew for Music and Sports (Table Tennis)
- Altagracia Nero for Entrepreneurship
- Austin Williams for Law Enforcement
- Joseph Liburd for Law Enforcement
- B Janetta Morgan for Education
- M Astona Browne for Public Service
- Lenos Douglas for Law Enforcement
- Charles ‘Ronnie Rascal’ Davis for Culture, Music, and the Arts
- Margaret Douglas for Education
- Lynn Williams for Culinary Arts
- Allister Williams for Culture
- Alva Bradley for Broadcasting
- Donald Freeman for Sports and Community Activism
- Patrick Wallace for Law Enforcement
- Austin ‘Deco’ Huggins for Sports
The event marked the attendance of several government dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Youth et al, Hon. Isalean Phillip, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, and Attorney General Garth Wilkin.
The event also saw the presence of members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Diplomatic and Consular Corps, foreign dignitaries, and high-ranking officials from the Police and Defence Force of St Kitts and Nevis.
The family members of the awardees also attended the ceremony who supported their loved ones on this momentous occasion.