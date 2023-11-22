St Kitts and Nevis: 29 individuals honoured on National Heroes Day Ceremony

13 recipients were conferred with Companion of the Star of Merit Award at the investiture ceremony hosted by Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd on 21st November 2023

29 awardees were conferred with the prestigious title of Companion of the Star of Merit Award and medal of honour at the investiture ceremony. It hosted by the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd on 21st November 2023 at the Government House, Springfield, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

13 recipients were conferred with the prestigious title of Companion of the Star of Merit Award and 16 recipients were awarded for the Medal of Honour awards.

The event commenced at 10:00am and honoured the distinguished individuals who made significant contributions in various sectors of the nation.

The Companion of the Star of Merit is a prestigious award given to remarkable individuals in recognition of their exceptional service and achievements in various fields of St. Kitts and Nevis in areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare, sports, law enforcement, and more.

Dr Terrance Drew, prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis graced the event and delivered his heartfelt gratitude to the awardees for their unwavering commitment and invaluable contribution to community development and nation-building.

Companion of the Star of Merit Awardees are:

Daniel Arthurton for Agriculture, Farming, and Small Business Development

Ima Stanley for Nursing

Ian Queeley for Law Enforcement

Carmen Ward for Education

Ingrid Berridge for Education

Prisca Hyligar for Education and Religion

Osbert Liburd for Agro-Business, Corporate Business, and Diplomacy

Cynthia Williams for Education

Mitchell Slader for Trade Unionism/Labour Relations

Avril Noel for Education

Peter Jenkins for Sports and Community Activism

Eldora Samuel for Education

Rubie Taylor for Social Security

Medal of Honour Awardees are:

Felix Hodge for Law Enforcement

Sydney Matthew for Music and Sports (Table Tennis)

Altagracia Nero for Entrepreneurship

Austin Williams for Law Enforcement

Joseph Liburd for Law Enforcement

B Janetta Morgan for Education

M Astona Browne for Public Service

Lenos Douglas for Law Enforcement

Charles ‘Ronnie Rascal’ Davis for Culture, Music, and the Arts

Margaret Douglas for Education

Lynn Williams for Culinary Arts

Allister Williams for Culture

Alva Bradley for Broadcasting

Donald Freeman for Sports and Community Activism

Patrick Wallace for Law Enforcement

Austin ‘Deco’ Huggins for Sports

The event marked the attendance of several government dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Youth et al, Hon. Isalean Phillip, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, and Attorney General Garth Wilkin.

The event also saw the presence of members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Diplomatic and Consular Corps, foreign dignitaries, and high-ranking officials from the Police and Defence Force of St Kitts and Nevis.

The family members of the awardees also attended the ceremony who supported their loved ones on this momentous occasion.