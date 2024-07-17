St Catherine experience substantial flooding after heavy rainfall

St, Catherine, Jamaica: Torrential rainfall on Tuesday evening led to flooding in parts of St Catherine, specifically affecting Spanish town. The main areas including Morrison Street, Young Street, and parts of St John’s Road were the most affected which caused heavy traffic around the area.

According to the sources the heavy rainfall in St Catherine caused water levels in the country to rise quickly, leaving numerous vehicles obstruct on the road. Motorists in the area also experienced delay and many had to park nearby to wait for the water to drain. However, many motorists were forced to go through the Red Pond community to reach their destinations.

As the rain continued, several businesses and vendors opted to close early by closing their shutters to protect their shops. Other residents to the area took shelter under the piazzas to help protect themselves from the rain.

The authorities have addressed the need to take precautions when travelling during the heavy rain and to stay updated regarding the weather conditions. The flooding has not just posed a risk to the vehicles and pedestrians but has also affected the daily activities of the residents.

However, the Met Department stated that rains would continue in the following days and could worsen in the coming days, due to large amounts of precipitation. Heavy rain can induce flash floods, particularly in low-lying and hilly places where the soil has already been saturated by previous rainfall.

Notably, the Hurricane Season 2024 began on June 1, 2024 and will last until November 30, 2024. Jamaica has already faced the adverse effects of one of the disastrous category 5 hurricanes, BERYL. According to the reports, BERYL has caused severe damage to the country including a damage of $10.2B to Jamaican roads. The rebuilding efforts are ongoing in the country. However, Citizens are being told to prepare for the season, as around 24 more hurricanes have been identified, six of which will remain major and strong.