Spirit of Discover docks at Nevis with 1438 guests

Nevis: Spirit of Discovery docked at Charlestown Port of Nevis with 1438 guests on Monday. The vessel has turned out to be the largest in the cruise schedule of the country for the 2023/2024 winter season.

Ministry of Tourism of Nevis hosted the brief welcome ceremony with cultural activities and events such as showcase of the music, dance dedicated to the heritage of the island nation. The ship has the capacity to carry around 999 passengers and 530 crew members.

Spirit of Discovery carried 940 passengers and 498 crew members to the shores of Nevis. Ministry of Tourism and Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley welcomed the captain of the vessel and said that the tourists explored the beauty of Charlestown.

According to the Nevis cruise schedule for February 2024, twelve cruise ships are scheduled to make inaugural calls to the Charlestown Port. Nevis welcomed two ships such as Wind Surf and Star Flyer, on February 4 pm, 2024, with thousands of passengers.

The Sea Cloud 2 will dock at Nevis on February 8, 2024, while Sea Dream 2 will voyage on February 13, 2024. Nevis will also welcome Sea Dream 1 on February 15 with thousands of passengers.

Charlestown Port will abuzz with the arrival of three cruise ships including Sea Dream 1, Wind Surf and Star Flyer on February 18, 2024. After that, the Sea Cloud 2, Club Med 2 will dock at Nevis on Feb 22 and 24, 2024.

Sea Cloud 2 and Emerald Azzura will voyage around Nevis on Feb 26 and Feb 27 with thousands of passengers. According to the schedule, the cruise vessels will grace the shores of Nevis and enhance the travel experience of the visitors.

Passengers lauded the destination for its offerings and said that the island has a unique, tranquil beauty. With the arriving of the cruise ship, the island will benefit financially with the advancement of the tourism sector.

Premier Brantley also appreciated the tourism sector and said that the cruise ship has enhanced the offerings of the “Nevis Nice.”