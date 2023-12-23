Speeding driver crashes into police rank

Guyana: A speeding driver crashed his car into police rank, causing an accident scene at Parliament Building between 03:00 & 03:30 hours on Avenue of the Republic and Brickdam Public Road, Georgetown.

The incident involved Police Constable Kyvon James who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station Traffic Department; motor car # PAB 3071 driven by Osafo Cranmore, motor lorry # GLL 3695 owned and driven by Chandrika Persaud; Motor car # PAF 4021 owned and driven by Sabrina Bhajan and motor Lorry # GAF 1396 owned, driven by Harinarine Satnarine.

Reports indicated that motor car PAF 4021 was proceeding west along Brickdam Public Road at a fast rate of speed. They were further approaching the intersection at Avenue of the Republic failed to stop and proceeded into the path of motor lorry # GLL 3695,which was proceeding south along Avenue of the Republic.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motor lorry GLL 3695 got uncontrollable and collided with the eastern fence of the Parliament Building causing damage, while the driver of motor car PAF 4021 sustained injuries about her body and was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the GPHC where she is presently being seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Her condition is regarded as stable.

About 03:30 hours Constable James who was attending to the said accident scene was being assisted by a motor lorry # GAF 1396 (tow truck) and the driver in picking up and placing the motor car # PAF 4021 on the tray.

While constable James was standing on the said intersection fully dressed in uniform, reflector vest and wand, motor lorry GAF 1396 facing west on the southern side of Brickdam Public Road, the area was also bright due to street lights; motor car # PAB 3071 was proceeding west along Brickdam Public road at a fast rate of speed.

On approach at the intersection, the PAB 3071 collided with the Police ranks, and the driver of motor lorry # GAF 1396 caused them to be thrown several feet away onto the road surface.

They were picked up in conscious condition by EMTs and placed in an ambulance which escorted them to the GPHC where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Constable James were diagnosed with both legs fractured, his condition is regarded as stable while the driver of motor lorry GAB 1396 is still being examined.

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of motor car PAB 3071. A breathalyzer test was conducted on all drivers and no trace of alcohol was found, vehicles are to be examined.

Investigations are ongoing.