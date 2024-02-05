Southern Division Task Force seizes stolen vehicle, 3 arrested

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers from the Southern Division Task Force arrested three individuals in operations while recovering a stolen vehicle at Torouba Overpass with some vehicle parts with the suspects in Princes Town, a town in south-central Trinidad, on the evening of Saturday, 3 February, around 5:30 pm.

As per the reports, The operation was conducted by the officers of the Southern Division Task Force under the execution of a search warrant for a garage located at 6th Company Village at Indian Walk in Princes Town in case of stolen articles.

In search of the place, officers discovered some parts of the vehicle, including two engines of Hyundai and Kia brand with two cabs and a tray of the Hyundai H100 vehicles possessed by two suspects who were immediately arrested by the officers on the spot.

The two arrested suspects in the Princes Town operation are said to be the age of 51-year-old and a 49-year-old belonging to the same place where they got caught by the Southern Division Task Force and taken into custody and eventually taken to the San Fernando Police Station.

On the same day, another operation was conducted by the officers of the Southern Division Task Force, including PC Weeks, PC Ramjattan and PC Guerra. In this operation, the officers intercepted a vehicle travelling south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Torouba Overpass, which was moving with false plates.

The police officers made several checks to get the actual registration of the vehicle, which was eventually relieved as stolen property. The vehicle was reported to be stolen last year on 26 August 2023 from Saint Clair, a district in Port of Spain.

The stolen vehicle was possessed by a 22-year-old suspect who belonged to Gulf View in La Romain, a neighbourhood on the southwestern coast of Trinidad. The suspect was immediately arrested by the officers of the Southern Division Task Force and was taken into custody.

The people around the communities of Princes Town and the residents around the nation are discussing the incident after learning about the successful operations conducted by the officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

People are saying, “Well, somebody allowing the cocaine, marijuana, drugs, guns, stolen vehicles, land grabbing and squatting to pass with impunity. Who is supposed to prevent this passing? Check the State Authorities who are responsible for preventing these crimes. It’s not aliens from space but individuals here who are alien to honesty, integrity, hard work and due diligence. Check how rich they are compared to the income received from their salaries.”

People also said, “When you see something, say something not because of your neighbour, friend or family. But say something that our authorities need to know. Congratulations to our officers, and keep doing what you are doing, and our country will become the gem of the Caribbean again.”