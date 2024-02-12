Soundtrack of Bob Marley- One Love secures third place on Reggae iTunes chart

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of the much-anticipated feature film – “Bob Marley- One Love” has been dropped. The soundtrack featured 17 iconic tracks and secured third place on the Reggae iTunes chart.

The soundtrack featured the tracks from Bob Marley and the Wailers with the courtesy of Ume/Island Records/Tuff Gong. The film is the biopic of the iconic star- Bob Marley, which is all set to release on February 14, 2024. It is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and termed his biographical drama.

The soundtrack has been curated from Marley’s seminal albums on Island Records, which included songs such as “Catch a Fire”, “Burnin”, “Rastaman Vibration,” “Exodus”, “Kaya”, and “Uprising”. The album also featured several hits from the multiplatinum compilation album “Legend”. It also turned out to be the bestselling reggae album of all time.

Through this soundtrack, the fans of Bob Marley will experience his classic and depth of his music with pure clarity. The song has brought the proper clarity on the importance of the music in the life.

On the soundtrack, Ziggy Marley lauded the legacy of Bob Marley and added that the music of the sensation was all about consciousness and messages of unity and love. He said that he is proud of sharing his father’s story with this film. He said that the film would spread his message and enhance its musical legacy.

On the day of the film’s release, the classics of Marley will also be part of the soundtrack with a fresh interpretation. The interpretation will be done by Daniel Caesar, Kacy Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyes, Bloody Civilian and Skip Marley.

The soundtrack of Bob Marley’s- One Love will feature the songs such as “Get Up, Stand Up”, “Roots, Rock Reggae,” “I Shot the Sheriff”, “No More Trouble,” “War/No More Trouble”, “ Natural Mystic”, “Turn Your Lights Down Low,” “Exodus,” “Jamming”, “Concrete Jungle”, “No Woman, No Cryu”, “Three Little Bird” and “Rastaman Chant.”