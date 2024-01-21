Soufriere Outdoor Centre wins Zones A of Harlem Football League

Roseau, Dominica: Soufriere Outdoor Centre Tremors secured victory in Zone A of the TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League on Friday in Dominica. The team had to come from one goal down early in the first half of the tournament.

HFL shared glimpses of the tournament and added, ”Soufriere Outdoor Centre Tremors had to come from 1 goal down early in the first half to become Zone A winner of the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League.”

The team defeated King Hills with the score of 7 and 2. The match of the league was held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Mecca Newtown Savanna.

In the process, they have automatically qualified for the semi with 10 points, along with Nature Scape who are in second place by 1 point with 9 points in Zone A. Kiran Lewis got a hat trick (3 goals), Sherlon Lewis got a brace (2 goals) and one goal each by Donte Warrington and Marcus Bredas did the scoring for Tremors.

Andy Jervier and Keron Magloire scored for King’s Hill.

Earlier, Burt Motors Young Starz has qualified to the Semifinals and suffered a set back while Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors moved a step closer to qualifying after a doubleheader to end the week Three round of matches on Sunday 7th January 2024 in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League.

In game One Naturescape defeated Burt Motors Young Starz by 2 goals to 1, Jonathan Abel and Rahyim Laronde scored a goal each for Naturescape while Burt Motors Young Stars benefitted from an own goal.

In game Two, Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors moved closer to qualifying after 3 goals to 1 victory over Fond Cole. Kiran Lewis, Tyreke Jnobaptiste and Kassim Peltier scored a goal each for Tremors while Clemson Isaac scored for Fond Cole.

King’s Hill got their first points of the Season in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League with a 3 goals to 1 victory over Fond Cole on Friday 5th January 2024. Montel James, Odel Francis and Delano Edwards scored for Kings Hill. Derin Wade scored the lone goal for Fond Cole.