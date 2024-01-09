Soufriere Outdoor Centre wins match of Harlem Football League

Soufriere Outdoor Centre Tremors secured victory against Fond Cole in the third round matches of TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League.

Roseau, Dominica: Soufriere Outdoor Centre Tremors secured victory against Fond Cole in the third round matches of TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League. The match was held on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

With the victory, he moved closer to the qualifying round after the doubleheader to end the week three round of matches. The Dominica Football Association hosted two matches on Sunday in several rounds.

The second team Burt Motors Young Starz, was defeated by One Naturescape and made the team lost the semi-final round of the Football League.

Burt Motors Young Starz qualification to the Semifinals suffered a setback while Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors moved a step closer to qualifying after a doubleheader to end the Week Three round of matches on Sunday, 7th January 2024, in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League.

In game One, Naturescape defeated Burt Motors Young Starz by 2 goals to 1; Jonathan Abel and Rahyim Laronde scored a goal each for Naturescape, while Burt Motors Young Stars benefitted from an own goal.

In game two, Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors moved closer to qualifying after 3 goals to-1 victory over Fond Cole. Kiran Lewis, Tyreke Jnobaptiste and Kassim Peltier scored a goal each for Tremors, while Clemson Isaac scored for Fond Cole.

Notably, King’s Hill got their first points of the Season in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League with a 3 goals to 1 victory over Fond Cole on Friday 5th January 2024.

Earlier, Mighty Avengers picked up their first points in the TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League with a comfortable 4 goals to 1 victory over NJFA/HARLEM UNITED on Friday 29th December 2023.

Ferdinand Phillip got a Brace (2 goals) with Cordel David and Mc Neal Joseph one goal each scored for Avengers. Olvens Delice scored the lone goal for NJFA/HARLEM UNITED. Ferdinand Phillip was awarded Man of the Match.

In game 2 prime match of the weekend at 8 pm Young Stars will come up against Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors.