Soufriere Outdoor Center wins 2024 TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League

Roseau, Dominica: Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors became the Champions of the 2024 TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League in Dominica. The team defeated Bath Estate in the finals on Saturday.

After a 6 year absence, the Harlem Football League came back with a Bang. Under new Platinum Sponsorship TIMBO’S SUITES, Gold Sponsor Chekira Lockhart Hypolite, Silver Sponsor Reubens Bakery and Bronze Sponsor Morancie Auto Shop.

On their way to the Championship Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors won Zone A going undeafeated with 3 victories and 1 draw for 10 points to qualify for the Semifinals.

In the semifinals, they defeated 767 Young Ballers by 5 goals to 2 in regulation time to book their place in the Final.

Their opponent in the final, Bath Estate, also went undefeated in the opposite Zone B with 4 victories for a maximum of 12 points to qualify for the semifinals. In their semifinal matchup against Nature Scape, at the end of regulation time, scores were tied at 2 all. They were taken to the second period of extra time before they got the winner by 3 goals to 2 over Nature Scape.

In the finals, Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors had to come from behind on two occasions to Bath Estate, down 1 nil in the first half to a Marvin Leblanc goal. They equalizer from the penalty spot through Donte Warrington for a 1 all-score line at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Soufriere Tremors went behind again by a Randolph Peltier goal, Bath Estate up 2 goals to 1. Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors got their equalizer again from the penalty spot. This time, it was Marcus Bredas who made no mistakes. Scores tied at 2 all until the end of regulation time to force extra time.

In the first period of extra time, Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors took the lead for the first time in the match when Shirlon Lewis’s left-footer from inside the box squeezed its way passed the diving Bath Estate Goalkeeper, who could not keep it out, Tremors in front for the first time in the match by 3 goals to 2.

The first period of extra time ended 3 goals to 2. In the second half of extra time Soufriere defended strongly against a now 10 men Bath Estate team as a Bath Estate player was Red Carded for persistent fowl play upon receiving two yellow cards.

Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors held onto their lead to the end of extra time to be Crowned the 2024 TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League Champion.

Eustace Marshall of Soufriere Outdoor Center Tremors was judge as the Finals Most Valuable Player of the match.