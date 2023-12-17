Something for all everyone in new budget announced by PM Drew

During the Budget Address on December 13, 2023, Prime Minister Dr Terrance announced an array of financial and economic measures to enhance the lives and livelihoods of the citizens, residents, and the business community.

The measures included adjustments from the corporate tax rate to the provision of pensions for Government Auxiliary Employees, the CBI Dividend, salary increases, and the elevation of the national minimum wage.

In tandem with these initiatives, PM Terrance Drew and the Government urged people to exhibit diligence in work, prudent financial management, productivity in employment, and the safeguarding of their financial futures through regular savings and budgeting, fostering a collective commitment to progress and prosperity.

Financial education & saving Programme

$1000 savings accounts for all citizens 5-18 years of age

Investment in shares of government majority Owned companies

Comprehensive financial education topics for youth

National minimum wage increase

From EC$9.00 per hour to EC$10.75 per hour (effective 1 st January 2024)

January 2024) Rate will be increased to EC $12.50 per hour (from 1 July 2025)

New national minimum wage

EC$430.00 per week (from 1 st January 2024)

January 2024) Further increase to EC$500.00 per week (from 1st July 2025)

Worker’s bonus

EC$500 to all non-civil servants (December 2023)

Social security pension increase

Minimum age (contributory) pension will increase from $430 to $500 per month.

Assistance (non-contributory) pension will increase from $255 to $350 per month (effective 1st January 2024)

Funeral grant benefit

40% increase from $2500 to $3500 (effective from 1st January 2024)

Corporate income tax

Officially set at 25% (effective 1st January 2024)

Pension for all GAE’s

New contributory pension plan will be operationalised on 1 st January 2024

January 2024 All Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE’s) and other monthly paid workers employed by the Government on or after the 18th may 2012 will be eligible to receive a pension

8% Salary Increase

For all civil servants and pensioners (effective 1st January 2024)

Christmas Bonus