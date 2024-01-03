Soldier kills mother and daughter in Westmoorings

In a double murder, a mother and daughter were killed by a soldier at Riverside Drive of Glencoe in Westmoorings on Tuesday, 2 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a double murder, a 66-year-old mother and 43-year-old daughter were killed by a soldier at Riverside Drive of Glencoe in Westmoorings, a suburb in the region of Diego Martin in Trinidad, on the morning of Tuesday, 2 January.

The deceased victims are identified with the names of mother Carmelita DeLeon and daughter Calida Schamber.

As per the reports, it was around 11 am when both the victims were in their houses.

Suddenly, the culprit soldier of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force entered the house without their permission and fired gunshots at them with a clear intention to kill both.

Both the victim lost their lives immediately on the spot.

The soldier was identified with the name of Tesson Bradshaw. Bradshaw is a Warrant Officer in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who managed the Cumuto Military Camp.

The victim, Calida, is said to be the wife of the culprit, who has an 11-month-old child together. The victim had a protection order against him.

The case of the double murder was reported to the police department, after which, in response, the local police station took charge and went to the place of the crime.

After visiting the place, officers confirmed the report and took the scene under control for early investigation. On the scene, they recovered the lifeless bodies of the victim’s mother and daughter, who were bleeding from the gunshot wounds on their bodies.

The police are involved in the case already, and the investigation is going on. The reason behind the murder is still not out to the public.

After the arrest by police, he was taken under custody as per the protocol followed by the members of the defence forces.

It is said that the soldier already threatened the woman many times to take her life, which he eventually did on the morning of 2 January.

This case of double murder counted as the first report like this for the new year of 2024.

The people of the communities are also very worried after hearing about the case, as the panic is about the measures of security and safety of the locals when soldiers are committing crimes.

People are saying, “Where we are going now, it is out of control. Every time we see a new crime in the country, the police department seems to be a failure, but what now? Soldiers who need to protect us are committing crimes. It is dangerous, really dangerous.”

The people are looking into the progress of the case and are waiting for updates. People are also hoping for the betterment of the young child of the victim and are asking for justice.