Social Media Branding & Preparing for College return in Grenada

Grenada is all set to host Social Media Branding and Preparing for College Forum 2023 on November 19, 2023

Grenada: Grenada is all set to host Social Media Branding and Preparing for College Forum 2023 on November 19, 2023. The event will start from 3: 00 pm to 4: 30 pm.

The audience will be athletes, Coaches, Parents, Educational Entities, and Sports Organizations SPEAKER. The topic of the event is Sports Marketing – Specializing in Athletes, Brands, Community Relations and NIL.

For over 20 years. Ivory Tabb has strategically navigated the sports and entertainment arena as a successful talent and sports marketing agent.

From negotiating million-dollar contracts managing Fortune 500 brands and high-profile athletes and celebrities to planning global community events, Ivory has been building an impressive network of relationships, brands, and athletes throughout various positions she has held over her career.

With Ivory being the ultimate dot connector and athlete whisperer, her ‘black belt’ in relationship building is the perfect opportunity to help student-athletes with great storytelling.

When Ivory is not helping to brand and market others, her brand consists of working out. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority INC. volunteering with HBCUs, mentoring, and educating student-athletes, parents, and administrators in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Branding Life – Helping Athletes Build Their Personal Brand

This conversation is specifically designed to help athletes build or enhance their personal brands. This session will provide valuable information, tips and strategies for athletes to use their personal brand to leverage endorsements and sponsorship deals. This discussion will help athletes learn tips on how to build a brand that people trust and want to partner with, even after their playing career is over.

The Magic of Story Telling-Crafting an Authentic Story

This conversation is specifically designed to help athletes craft, authenticate and tell their story! This session will provide valuable information, tips and strategies to help students. Athletes learn how to use their stories to leverage sports and entertainment partnerships; This discussion will advise student athletes on how to tell great stories that connect with fans, brands, and companies.

3’Ps of NIL (NIL-Name, Image, and Likeness) – Educating Student-Athletes, Parents, and Administrators on Preparing, Planning, and Prepping for NIL

This conversation is specifically designed to provide educational information in the NIL Space. This session will provide valuable tips and strategies to succeed in NIL.

Student-athletes will learn about social media, different types of campaigns & partnerships, and insider tips on what companies seek in their athlete partnerships. This discussion will give student-athletes valuable “Tips By Tabb” on navigating the challenges of being a student-athlete involved in NIL.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com