Soca by Sea promoter Dane Paul hosts 6th annual Carnival Sea cruise

Trinidad and Tobago: Soca by the Sea promoter Dane Paul hosted the 6th annual Carnival sea cruise aboard the Sea Champion vessel from San Fernando King’s Wharf last Sunday.

Paul said out of the veins of his father, who was masman John Paul from Point Fortin, he initiated his concept to host the event.

Paul Jr is also an officer with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and rallied many of his colleagues aboard for the three-hour ride in the Gulf of Paria. He also shared glimpses on her social media and said that the event featured dance, music, authentic food and games.

The Carnival sea cruise is a private event for cruise lovers, featuring different activities, dances and music. The event has garnered attention across Trinidad and Tobago as it is hosted by Dane Paul, who is the recognized promoter of the soca of the Carnival.

Carnival Sea Cruise also sails around different destinations and makes travellers enhance their travel experience in one day. It consists of a unique set of features and amenities with the modern and innovative style of the vessel.

Netizens reacted positively to the event and said that it enlightens the shores of Trinidad and Tobago. The attendees extended greetings to Dane Paul and said that the sky is the limit for his growth. People have enjoyed the party with great enthusiasm.

Netizens also lauded the style of the party and said that the sea is beautiful.

The Sea Champion vessel is a bulk carrier and located at SAFR-South Africa. It sailed under the flag of Greece with an overall length of 189.96 metres. The width of the Sea Champion vessel is 32.2 metres. The vessel is also known for its exceptional offerings such as amenities, docks, food and neighbourhood.

Attendees also lauded the offerings of the vessel and said that the experience on the cruise was exceptional and great.