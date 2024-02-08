Small craft, high surf advisory issued for Dominica

A small craft and high surf advisory has been issued for Dominica in the wake of the strong winds and turbulence in the weather

Roseau, Dominica: A small craft and high surf advisory has been issued for Dominica in the wake of the strong winds and turbulence in the weather. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the northern and western coast are advised to remain on alert for breaking wave action.

The advisory was issued by Meteorological Department of Dominica on Wednesday and said that the weather will be from partly cloudy to cloudy in the country. There are also chances of the occasionally breezy and hazy situations with isolated showers.

Besides this, the met department announced that the further increase in northerly swells is excepted from Thursday. The weather will remain breezy with some scattered showers by Thursday afternoon as the temperature will be on 30 degree C or 86-degree F.

The winds will blow with the speed of 10 to 30 km/h with higher gust and there will be 1.5 to 2.5 m or 5.0 to 8.0 ft low vigilance for seas.

The weather for Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy ad slightly hazy with some scattered shower mainly during the morning. The maximum temperature for Dominica weather will remain 31 degree C or 88 degree F. The speed of the wind will be 10 to 20 km/hour from North to Eastern Caribbean. The low vigilance for seas will be 2.0 to 2.5m/ 7.0 to 8.0 ft.

Furthermore, the weather for Saturday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers. The maximum temperature will remain 32 degree C and 90 degree F. The wind speed for the weather will remain between 15 to 25 km/h with higher gust.

The low vigilance for seas will be 1.5 to 2.0 m or 5.0 to 7.0 ft with the further improvement in weather conditions.

Caribbean region has been facing trouble in its weather due to high winds and other conditions. The floods situations have arrived in the islands such as Anguilla, Saba and other Western regions. Recently, WINAir has aborted its two attempts of landing at Saba’s International Airport due to bad weather and wind conditions.