Small business owners from Saint Lucia participate 28th Rivière-Pilote Agriculture and Craft Fair

Castries, Saint Lucia: Small business owners from Saint Lucia recently took part in the 28th Rivière-Pilote Agriculture and Craft Fair in Martinique. The entrepreneurs showcased their local products and enhanced the business from the international market.

The exhibition which is hosted annually welcomed breeders, producers, artisans, horticulturists, agriculture food workers, restaurateurs and artists from Martinique, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe and Barbados. The theme for this year’s exhibition was the breadfruit and entrepreneurs were challenged to present products made with the provision.

Ahead of the event, the Saint Lucia contingent spoke on their expectation for the event and the products they offered. Marina Gomez Baptiste- Entrepreneur from Saint Lucia added,” I represent Ferrelia Hooves and Teas. My product is herbal teas, 100% grown in Saint Lucia. I’m very excited about the trip. It’s my first time doing a regional trade show and I got invited to participate through the Castries Constituencies Council so I’m very grateful for that. I hope to get more market exposure and penetrate the French market.”

Another person named Natasha Bascombe stated that C-POP is a product that put them together to make it as a business. She said, ”So the cheesecake is a C-POP cheesecake which we have it in 17 supermarkets. We have them at all the Massey outlets and we also going market this morning so we can be able to have a showcase so we can be able to promote the cheesecake there. Well I’m expecting to get some maybe investors or maybe to be at the supermarket also in Martinique so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens. So it will be a good pleasure for Marguerite and I to see our product in some other country.”

Lance Peter is small business holder and the founder of Project Cocktails. He expressed pleasure to be part of the selected few to participate in this program.

He added, ”I’m so eager to make some new French connections and explore new mindsets and of course take advice from people out there. I have a variety of cocktails from Amaretto to local mixes with alcohol and spices. So many things to try from. I’m just so excited to be part of this. I cannot wait to see what comes out of it.”

The exhibition ran from April 6 to April 7 and was well attended by Martinique Nationals. Over 300 entrepreneurs, artisans and business owners took part in the event which is described as a highly anticipated craft fair.

For the Saint Lucian contingent, the experience allows them to gain knowledge on the regional markets and forge sustainable business connections with the other participating islands.