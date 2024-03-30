Slow festive market sales disappoint street vendors in Trinidad: Reports

Disappointment has been discovered among the street vendors and other local small business holders over the staggered market even during the festive season in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Disappointment has been discovered among the street vendors and other local small business holders over the staggered market even during the festive season in Trinidad and Tobago. They expressed displeasure over the dismal sales as festivals such as La Divina Pastora are considered important for creating business.

Several vendors came at one platform and said that they paid $400 for a tent and set up their stall on Wednesday night. However, the slow market did not pay them a satisfactory amount, causing a number of vendor problems.

One vendor added that they paid a large sum for renting the stall, but failed to earn even that amount and profit which is quite disturbing. She said that they have been selling on the streets for the past 20 years, and complained that the price of goods has also increased which is not acceptable.

The condition of the market is not stable as it is earning a profit for the street vendors and small business holders as prices of the goods are increasing and customers are buying anything even during the festivals, as per the workers.

Some vendors who had four tents also expressed concern about the decrease in sales and said that this would not help them promote local products and small business holders. The festivals are considered a boon for these street markets as people are encouraged to buy something new and fresh for the festival season.

However, 2024 has not remained good even at the time of the festival which is the real hope for small vendors as the business is not blooming as per the expectations of the people. They also complain that the government must pay attention to the problem as their earnings are getting challenged which is not good for their lives.

Even the cruise activities are getting good business in the street market which is also raising concerns for the economic conditions of Trinidad and Tobago. They also demanded proper measures to stabilize the market so that it could earn profit for the vendors.