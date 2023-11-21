SKNNCC releases soundscapes of 32 tracks for Sugar Mas 52

Thirty Two tracks associated with Sugar Mas 52 got released by St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on two radio stations on November 17.

St Kitts and Nevis: Thirty Two tracks associated with Sugar Mas 52 got released by St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on two radio stations on November 17.

The count of 32 energetic songs were taken from 14 dynamic Road March Contenders, showcased the musical talent of the country.

The commitment of releasing the tracks was done five weeks ago before the commencement of Road March judging at J’ouvert.

Significantly, as the tracks got released, the commitment successfully got implemented as well.

The released tracks define the Sugar Mas 52 through the rhythms and melodies of the songs.

Interestingly, the road march as the celebrations of Sugar Mas 52 will feature a new version of competition during the Grand Parade on January 1, 2024.

Moreover, the contribution of 14 contenders to the tracks of Sugar Mas are as follows:

Grand Masters Band – Happy, Wrong Man, Different Level, Keep Out, What A Want.

Stadics – Bumper Heat, We Music

Asap Band – Take a Ride, We Carnival

Short Dan Ft DSac band – Face Dung

Small Axe Band – Hard to Beat, Showcase, Touch de Road

Upset Squad – Waist (Pirate), No Fake Bum

King Honesty – Beat de Drum, Bun dem Calories

5 Star Pino – 2 Can Play that Game (Jam on Somebody)

Klymate – Road, Real Mas

Starr Black – Steel Pan Rapsody, Steel Pan Sonics

Jervin – Carnival Sickness

Kollision Band – Gee dem Pressure, Jet Ski, Bring it, Cookie, Big Batty

Nu vybes Band International – Ken & Barbie, Road Call, Memo

Bary C – “Pumping Water”

The released soundscapes promise to vibe on the music through its music, tones and songs. This even ensures to make the Sugar Mas 52 unforgettable.

Even, the road march anthem will head towards the joy of the celebrations.

All in all, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival committee is so excited to see the celebrations of Sugar Mas 52.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com