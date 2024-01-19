SKNFA officially launches FIFA TDS programme on 16th January

On Tuesday, 16th January 2024, The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association officially launched the FIFA sponsored talent development scheme at the SKNFA Technical Center.

This talent discovery and development programme is designed to nurture and develop football talent among both males and females.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 16th January 2024 at the SKNFA Technical Center, SKNFA Technical Director, Lenny Taylor gave details about how TDS will be implemented.

He said that “there are 2 aspects of the programme. The Technical Center will host the national academy and we have Regional Centres for development. This trial will come to the technical centre for the National Academy. They aren’t placed permanently. In the national academy, they have work every day, they have to improve, they have to keep their academics up, in order to remain at the centre. If they not doing well here, not coming to training and the other requirements that we would like them to have, they will return back to the regional center. The regional center players , with their hardwork, dedication, motivation has an opportunity to come to technical center. So, it’s a competitive situation.”

President of the SKNFA, Atiba Harris, spoke to the merits of TDS in helping advance the development of football in St Kitts and Nevis.

He said that “the programme based on national technical development plan submitted by SKNFA is the first technical development plan that was put in place by the St Kitts and Nevis football association, which got significant reviews from FIFA that was able to propel this application and help us to be one of this two English speaking Caribbean islands. To be able to co awarded the TDS programme and FIFA talent coach.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the first TDS exercise identified the talent for the national academy was held at St. Mary’s Park in Cayon to mark the official start of TDS in St Kitts and Nevis. Pro coaches affiliated with the TDS, along with FIFA talent coaches, observed and assessed the players as they played in order to make their selection.