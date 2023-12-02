SKELEC announces its Platinum Sponsorship for Sugar Mas 52

St Kitts Electricity Company Limited has announced its Platinum Sponsorship for Sugar Mas 52 with a contribution of $150,000

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts Electricity Company Limited has announced its Platinum Sponsorship for Sugar Mas 52 with a contribution of $150,000. The Carnival Committee extended gratitude to the company and said that this marks a historic moment for Carnival.

Sugar Mas 52 is the authentic celebration of the cultural festivities and vibrant and dynamic spirit of the island. It will also showcase the culture and heritage of St Kitts and Nevis at a wider stage.

The commitment was formalised in the meeting between Patrice Harris, Corporate Communications Manager of SKELEC, and Shannon Hawley, Chairperson of the St Kitts Nevis Carnival Committee. Sugar Mas 52 promised to support the cultural fabric of the community.

Uplift the electrical infrastructure of Sugar Mas 52

The sponsorship of SKELEC will enhance the essential electrical infrastructure of Sugar Mas 52 of St Kitts and Nevis. It will provide a seamless and vibrant experience for participants and spectators. The sponsorship will provide the perfect lighting to the Carnival Village and suitable connections to the vendors.

Soca Monarch Competition

SKELEC will also hold the Title Sponsorship of the Soca Monarcg Competition and enhance its staging in St Kitts and Nevis. The partnership will showcase the energy and dynamic spirit of both entities. It will also propel the competition to new heights.

Prizes of Soca Monarch Competition, include:

– Winner: One-year of electricity valued at $3,600.

– First Runner-Up: Six months of electricity valued at $1,800.

– Second Runner-Up: Three months of electricity valued at $900.

– Third Runner-Up: $300.00 electricity credit.

– Special Cash Prizes: $1,400 for compositions that creatively embody energy themes, celebrating SKELC’s role in our community.

– Additional Rewards: $1,000 in prizes and giveaways, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between SKELEC and our cultural heritage.

*A Union of Cultural Celebration and Community Support

St Kitts and Nevis Carnival Committee also extended gratitude to SKELEC for their Platinum level support. The sponsorship will enhance cultural development and community engagement. They are gearing up to make Sugar Mas 52 an electrifying and unforgettable celebration.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com